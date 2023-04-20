COTA, which last hosted the WEC in 2020, appears to be favorites to take the important North American box on the calendar over Sebring.

Interlagos, which was on the list in 2012-14, looks set to replace Portimao when the series returns to eight races.

WEC boss Frederic Lequien has refused to confirm any new or returning races for next year, ahead of the likely publication of the calendar at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

“We are currently negotiating and discussing with some countries and various circuits around the world – he declared – Austin and Interlagos? For now, only rumors”.

However, the Frenchman confirmed that the new season for 2024 will open in Qatar at the beginning of March. This would almost certainly preclude a return to Sebring for the IMSA SportsCar Championship 12 Hours, which traditionally takes place in mid-March.

The contract involving the WEC’s participation in the 12 Hours in what was known as the SuperSebring weekend ended after the 2023 season opener last month.

2014 World Endurance Championship, Interlagos, Brazil. 28th – 30th November 2014. Race start – Timo Bernhard / Mark Webber / Brendon Hartley Porsche AG Porsche 919 Hybrid leads. World Copyright: Jew / LAT Photographic. Photo by: Jebrey / Motorsport Images

Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (promoter of the series) said in January that the WEC was reevaluating its future in the US for next year.

It’s unclear where Austin and Interlagos fit into the schedule, although speculation about a summer date for the US headquarters has been mooted at the start of the series’ non-European trips which include Fuji and Bahrain.

Lequien revealed that the series has been inundated with proposals to host the races: “If I said yes to everyone, we would have 12-14 races.”

Lequien went on to confirm that Silverstone, which hosted WEC races between 2012 and 2019, was one of the circuits in discussions. The British headquarters are believed to have proposed a May date for her return to the series.

Lequien insisted there is no intention of expanding the series beyond eight or nine races, although he had previously said ten would be the maximum.

The series was reduced to six races during the 2021 COVID pandemic. This year’s seven-race schedule was unveiled as part of the return to eight rounfs in 2024.