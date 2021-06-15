The female crew of Richard Mille Racing will have to share the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 1 at 6h in Brianza without being able to count on the help of Beitske Visser, who will be engaged in Silverstone for the W Series.

Given the little physical effort that the Lombard track requires, the French team preferred not to replace the Dutch girl.

In LMP2 usually the formations are of three drivers, while in Monza Richard Mille Racing will adapt to what usually happens for the LMGTE Pro.

The Calderon / Floersch / Visser trio is back from the excellent sixth place obtained at the 8h of Portimao last weekend and is the only female crew present in LMP2.