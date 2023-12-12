Matteo Cairoli's adventure as an official Porsche Motorsport driver ends here and in 2024 he will face new challenges.

Last weekend's Gulf 12h was the last commitment of the Como native's career as bearer of the Weissach brand, with which he grew up always spending himself without saving himself.

For about ten years, in fact, the 27-year-old from Lombardy has often been employed as a tutor for gentlemen drivers and we have seen him drive the 911 GT3 and GTE in various international series and competitions, despite the speed and performance being decidedly excellent and deserving of a few chances. more in the official crews.

A situation which, it must be added, he has never complained about, carrying out his role in an exemplary manner and also gaining the satisfaction of winning the 24h of the Nürburgring a couple of years ago. Waiting for him next year, as has been rumored for some time, will be the seat of the Lamborghini SC63, which he already tested in the Jerez tests in October.

In the meantime, Cairoli's greeting to Porsche arrives, with the relative ritual thanks entrusted to his social pages, on a day in which the German company also made official the farewell to Yifei Ye, while last week it was also Dennis Olsen who left it .

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot #56 Project 1 – Ao Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Matteo Cairoli

“Today my adventure with Porsche ends. After 10 years of collaboration, I will conclude my journey with the manufacturer that led me to be a professional in the world of racing,” he said.

“Not an easy choice, considering the time spent together, the memories and the respect for this brand. But changes are part of life, and today I am going through one of these.”

“Looking back, I am grateful for the opportunities I have received and for everything I have learned over the years, both as a driver and as a person. I am happy to have no regrets.”

“I gave my all, always trying to overcome the limit, and this makes me proud of the work I have done. Now all that remains is to focus on the future and the new goals to achieve.”