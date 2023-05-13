According to Mark Stielow, director of motor racing engineers at parent company General Motors, having two cars in action by 2024 will help the company enormously.

Stielow outlined GM’s ambition to attempt to win what he called the “golden crown”: NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and major global endurance races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona .

“From a personal point of view, I would like to succeed,” he told Motorsport.com.

“The best way to try and win Le Mans is with a two-car WEC programme.”

“The next step will be to get approval from my executives, and I hope to get approval.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R – Hybrid: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Paul Foster

GM sportscar program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser added.

“Two is always better than one and as regards the proposals we have on the table and those that have been fixed, we are still working on them”.

“Any decision to increase Cadillacs in the WEC will depend on the availability of adequate budget and resources.”

“If we can figure out a way to do that, we’d be excited to expand the program. But that’s still to be determined.”

Cadillac’s one-car WEC program was boosted this year by the addition of a second car run by Chip Ganassi Racing at the Spa race.

The second car in Belgium, run by Ganassi’s IMSA team, was a preview of next month’s Le Mans, when Cadillac’s presence will increase to three, as a car from Action Express Racing will be added, also involved in this year in the IMSA.