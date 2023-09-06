Cadillac is preparing to make its debut at Fuji in what marks the penultimate event of the season of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 6h held over the weekend will see the V-Series.R #2 back in action, equipped with a Dallara chassis and prepared by the Chip Ganassi Racing team for Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. which bad luck in terms of episodes and performances less up to the task had forced her to settle for a points finish.

The hope is to be able to get back on the podium as happened in Le Mans, trying to confirm himself as the best among the LMDhs and to enter the fight that sees Ferrari and Toyota fighting for the top of the championship standings, as well as a Peugeot lurking ready to tell the story her.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

“At Monza we made another big step forward compared to Le Mans, but we didn’t get the results we hoped for. We want to redeem ourselves and get back into the Top5, where we know we can be. Toyota and Ferrari are very fast and we have to go to the limit to stay ahead to them,” Bamber points out.

“Fuji is one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar and I think it will be interesting for us too, because it is a circuit where none of our rivals regularly test as they usually do elsewhere. We are therefore curious to see how everyone will behave.”

“It will also be hot and humid which will be a big challenge as the race normally takes place later in the year. There will be a lot of new things for everyone and I think everyone at Cadillac Racing is up for the challenge.”

Lynn adds: “I’m really looking forward to racing at Fuji, which holds a special place in my memory. It’s a fantastic circuit with beautiful scenery. As far as racing goes, I think we have at least one more podium finish this season at our reach. The car deserves it and so does the team, we will go to Fuji with a lot of motivation to get it.”

Westbrook commented: “I can’t wait to race for the first time in Japan. We will try to continue progressing as we have done. It was a bit frustrating with some results, which didn’t reflect our potential. The most important moment is It was obviously the podium at Le Mans, but we think our performance is much more than that.”

“We prepared a lot for Fuji, especially in the simulator. We think it could be a good track for our car, but again it’s an unknown factor. We want to collect as many points as possible and finish among the top three in the league, where we deserve to be.”