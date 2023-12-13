By Carlo Platella

The World Championship represents a completely new adventure for the Cadillac-Dallara duo. The Italian-American couple had already established themselves in past seasons in North America in the IMSA championship, where in 2023 the duo nevertheless won all the titles available, confirming a LMDh project born on solid foundations. The WEC, however, presents very different challenges when it comes to competition and track types. The first year in the World Championship, however, was not an adventure as an end in itself, instead enriching the experience gained, useful for growing the project in the years to come.

The song of the V8

The unmistakable trait of the V-Series.R is the powerful sound of the 5.5 liter V8. On the track, the Cadillac is one of the few cars to be recognizable with plenty of seconds to spare, announced by the echo of an engine that inspires fear and makes the ground vibrate. Furthermore, General Motors is the only aspirated unit among the large WEC manufacturers, with the exception of Vanwall. The character of the V8, however, is not limited to the sound alone, as the generous displacement also imparts some characteristics that distinguish its behavior from the competition.

The five and a half liters of the aspirated Cadillac bring with them some disadvantages, above all the weight and volumes, with some limitations for the external bodywork. Furthermore, the powerful V8 has accentuated engine braking, not the best for the driver's feedback and especially for the lift and coast phases in which you try to save energy without wasting too much time. On the other hand, the 5.5 liters ensure a good delivery docility, which improve traction and docility on the rear tyres, limiting degradation. Furthermore, the naturally aspirated unit does not have the response delay typical of turbocharged engines. The hybrid therefore does not serve to counteract the phenomenon of turbo lagbut can be used with more freedom to optimize other aspects of performance.

A balanced car

During its first racing season, the prototype with a Dallara chassis demonstrated its ability to correctly manage low ground clearances. Running close to the ground, the V-Series.R manages to release good load levels efficiently, with decent straight-line performance. The Balance of Performance of the LMDh, in fact, has often seen Cadillac run less powerful and therefore lighter compared to Porsche, suggesting good aerodynamic penetration, without sacrificing cornering performance. In qualifying at Le Mans the best of the V-Series.Rs was the fastest in the Porsche corners, ahead of the 963 by 2 tenths, the 499P by half a second and the Toyota by 8 tenths.

It should however be recognized that the cornering performance of the Cadillac-Dallara benefited from the reduced weight of the BoP. In the final race in Bahrain, for example, the Italian-American car was 15 kg lighter than Porsche, 37 kg than Ferrari and 41 kg less than Toyota, a lightness which also translates into an advantage in tire management. Net of the Balance of Performance however, Cadillac's LMDh has proven to be a gentle car on tyresi, able to contain degradation, with some slight additional difficulty in getting them up to temperature in the laps out of the pits.

The first year in the WEC

Just like Porsche, Cadillac also began its adventure with the LMDh by participating in both the IMSA and WEC championships. However, while the German brand fields four official 963s and as many private cars, General Motors limits itself to managing three Dallaras, of which only one in the World Championship. The split between the two commitments, however, proves more useful than if the three V-Series.Rs all raced in North America. Participation in the WEC, in fact, allows you to compete with more varied competition and on other types of tracks. With the same amount of data collected between the three cars, racing in both America and Europe ensures greater diversity, speeding up the study and therefore the development of the LMDh.

The first season in the WEC ends with just one podium, however obtained in the most important race. The Bamber-Lynn-Westbrook trio gives to General Motors third place in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, underlining the reliability of a car that has not suffered from serious and chronic technical problems. The season ends with fourth place among the constructors. Overall, over the course of the year, Cadillac suffered the catch-up of Porsche, with a clear rise in performance. However, it remains difficult to judge the potential of the V-Series.R at the end of the season, protagonist of a difficult race at Fuji and then conditioned by the accident at the start in Bahrain, where it was the first to start behind the two Toyotas. The next IMSA 24 Hours of Daytona will provide some answers on the competitiveness of the Cadillac-Dallara compared to the other LMDhs after a year on the track, but for the comparison with the Hypercars there is no alternative but to wait for the start of the World Championship in Qatar .