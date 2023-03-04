The 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship officially begins in a week with the Prologue at Sebring and there is a particular charge in Cadillac Racing.

March 17-18 will be a really busy weekend for the men of the General Motors brand, given that the V-LMDhs will be on the starting grid for both the 1000 Miglia of the World Championship and the subsequent 12h of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In recent months, the development work has been carried out by the Chip Ganassi Racing teams (which will also race in the WEC) and Action Express Racing in the United States, waiting for the European operational base to be ready to be able to test hybrid prototypes in the Old Continent as well built on a Dallara chassis.

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Team manager and strategist, Steven Mitas, underlines how much desire the team has to start, but also the awareness that there isn’t a minute of rest in this period.

“We know very well that preparing cars for two championships and in two different places is very demanding; something we have never done before, also because we are talking about two series with very different characteristics such as IMSA and WEC. But we have already learned a lot things and we are confident we can do well,” explained Mitas in a round table with journalists attended by Motorsport.com.

“We have quite a busy schedule because there are so many things to do between Europe and the United States, but we’ll be ready for when the season starts in Europe. We’ve located a base that had been used by another team in the past, now it’s just a question of to set it up in the best possible way with all the material”.

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

The goal is therefore to be able to carry out tests also on European circuits, which are very different from those in the United States, and more suitable for better understanding a complicated car such as the V-LMDh.

Clearly the outing at the 24h of Daytona, where the #01 of the CGR hit the podium and the little sister #02 finished fourth, gave the opportunity to collect a lot of data and information in view of the double appointment at Sebring.

“For the moment I think we have been very lucky to be able to test successfully in the United States and to find excellent reliability, of which we are confident. We would like to carry out more tests before Le Mans, we are trying to figure out when to organize them, we have hired expert staff who had already worked in other teams previously, so we are calm from this point of view”.

“In general, I think that every test is useful, just as every race is even more so. Consider that we are a new team and every outing on the track allows us to improve and reduce the things to learn in this programme”.

“At Daytona we raced cars built and tuned to IMSA regulations, which have some different parts than the WEC regulations. The one for the World Championship will be built from scratch, all based on the same monocoque.”

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Obviously one of the topics of discussion for the ‘Super Sebring’ event will be the notorious Balance of Peformance which will have to regulate the performance of Hypercars and LMDhs. From this point of view, Mitas does not show particular concerns.

“We are at the beginning of a new era and I think everyone has something to learn and understand during this time, both the teams and the organisers. I think we’ll have to wait for Sebring and see how it goes, but if something isn’t right I’m sure the championship bosses will sort it out in time for Le Mans.”

“I don’t think there will be any changes between the Prologue and the race, but whoever has to look at how things work between the LMH and LMDh will have a good job to do. I think the Prologue is a great test not only for the teams, but also for the organizers to understand how things are going!”

“I don’t know if the BoP for IMSA and WEC will be the same, however I imagine that we will have similar parameters, or at least we hope so. We’ll see”.

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Mitas then underlined how hard Cadillac has worked hard to have crews suitable for each championship. The result obtained led us to choose Earl Bamber/Alex Lynn/Richard Westbrook for the WEC in the Cadillac #2, while at the 24h of Le Mans we will also have Sèbastien Bourdais/Renger Van Der Zande/Scott Dixon in the #3 and Pipo Derani/Alex Sims /Jack Aitken behind the wheel of the #311 prepared by AXR.

“The choice of riders was perfect in my opinion, we mixed speed and experience without placing preferences between who should race in IMSA and who in the WEC. We are very happy with what we have”.

“For Le Mans it wasn’t a question of ability, like rain wizards or anything else, it was about having people with experience in general. Then I think that sooner or later everyone will have to cope with the weather conditions, but personally I’m satisfied and I can’t see time to face every race”.

“Already racing at Daytona with some of our riders has been really helpful, also considering the limitations of the tests we have. This way both the riders and the team have been able to understand how to prepare in racing conditions for the WEC season.”

“We also had a lot of fun and it certainly gave us the opportunity to learn a lot. I don’t think there’s any particular pressure in view of the debut in the WEC, we’ve been working together for some time both on the track and with the simulations. Everything has been useful and there is great desire and joy to start the series”.

And Le Mans is the most eagerly awaited appointment in Cadillac Racing, as Mitas underlines in closing.

“We can’t wait to take on this challenge, it will be really beautiful and we will compete against the best endurance teams, so we are very excited.”