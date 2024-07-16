Cadillac is experiencing one of its most difficult and surreal moments since it began racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where at every outing it always experiences a setback that denies it a good result.

It really seems that the classic cent is missing to reach the round figure of €1 for the General Motors brand, which also at the 6h of San Paolo saw the possibility of obtaining good points by exploiting the potential already shown in the tests vanish.

In qualifying, access to the Hyperpole with a second-row finish came for the V-Series.R #2 prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing for Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, who had been in the leading group at the start of the race, fighting tenaciously.

The New Zealander first suffered a drastic drop in tyre performance, which saw him overtaken by several rivals, before recovering ground once he got back on track following the first pit stop.

But in the third hour, Lynn – back from a couple of laps on the track after the break – had to rush back into the pit lane feeling vibrations and a rather strange noise that was spreading, especially when braking; the mechanics immediately noticed that the right front had not been fixed correctly by the nut, so the operation of disassembling and reassembling the tyre wasted more time.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately we had a problem during the pit stop and had to come in to fix the front right wheel, which took away our chances of getting a good result today. That’s the margin in the WEC. Every little mistake costs you dearly, and unfortunately today it was our turn,” Lynn commented bitterly.

“I think we had a solid race, a consistent car and good performances. It’s a shame we can’t reward everyone’s efforts. In the last three races we have always qualified in the top four; credit to the team and all the hard work we do. Certainly, in one lap we managed to get a good result. Now we just want to put it into practice in the race.”

A shame because the 13th place finish does not do justice to the potential of the American Dallara-framed LMDh, as Bamber explains: “We managed to react, we have good car speed, but it seems that every race is unlucky. We need to work on some details and improve the operations so that we can take some points”.