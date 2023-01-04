The 24 Hours of Daytona will herald a new era in endurance racing, with the LMDh prototypes making their official race debut replacing the previous DPi’s, giving life to the new GTP class. Among these is also the Cadillac V-LMDh, built around the Dallara chassis and which will take part in the WEC with a car managed by Chip Ganassi. The US brand will thus challenge Toyota, Pegueot, Ferrari and Porsche in the Hypercar class, in addition to the possible Glickenhaus, Vanwall and Isotta Fraschini.

Laura Wontrol Klauser, General Motors Racing Program Manager, spoke about the Cadillac prototype during a press conference organized by IMSA together with the other brands that have adhered to the LMDh regulations. Klauser underlined that one of the main challenges in managing LMDhs compared to previous DPi is the electronic aspect of car control: “The sheer amount of code and software written to run this machine is daunting. You can’t have enough software engineers right now, because everything on this car is interconnected. In the past, with DPi or other sports programs, some things we didn’t have to worry about affecting each other, whereas now if a single thing is slightly off the car won’t move, steer, brake or whatever it needs to do . The importance of making sure that all calibrations are correct and that safety-critical components are functioning properly is enormous. Juggling through all of this was probably the biggest mountain once we had all the parts in the car to test. This entire program has been a challenge.”

Klauser’s words underline a concept that has already emerged in recent years from the declarations of the technical managers of the various Hypercar-GTP projects. In a somewhat binding technical regulation for aerodynamics and powertrain, especially for LMDhs where gearbox and hybrid system are subject to standard supply, one of the great engineering challenges for manufacturers is precisely the management of the electronicssignificantly more complex than the prototypes of recent years. It is no coincidence that many of the problems encountered by Toyota and Peugeot in the WEC were of an electronic nature, as was Alpine which competed for two years in the Hypercar class with an old LMP1 with the aim of gaining familiarity with the more complex systems. Efficiently managing the energy flows of hybrid powertrains through software will be one of the keys to success in the GTP and Hypercar classes, while reliability problems could once again become a much more concrete risk. While in the past withdrawals were however dictated by mechanical breakdowns, in the new era of hybrid endurance the greatest risks reside precisely in the electronics.