The 6h of Spa-Francorchamps showed once again that Cadillac is consistent and sooner or later it will have its say in this 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook were protagonists of an excellent test at the wheel of their V-Series.R #2, concluding a rather complicated race in fifth position and with the regret of having lost the podium once again by a narrow margin.

It is true that in Sebring and Portimao the LMDh prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing finished 4th in the Hypercar Class, but in Belgium a start with wet tires at the start on a track that was going to dry forced the American team to stop early, so such as Ferrari and Peugeot.

In reality, it was the Safety Car that entered the finale due to the crash of Antonio Fuoco’s Ferrari that thwarted the recovery plans and a possible third place, but the awareness remains that the Stars and Stripes prototype is in excellent shape.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We decided as a team what to do by differentiating the strategy with the #3 and it was our turn to use the rain tyres. If it had been a race without interruptions, it would certainly have been the right choice, but the Safety Car at the start made us lose more by a minute – regrets Bamber – We recovered well, we had an excellent pace and the car was really good for me and my team mates”.

Lynn agreed: “It was a typical day at Spa. I’m proud of the team and we had a really fast car. Again there’s a lot to learn, but we managed to finish for the third race in a row. Showing up at Le Mans in the top five in the drivers’ standings is perfect. The car is reliable, we are continuously gaining speed and getting better and better.”

In the end, Westbrook is also satisfied: “It was a tough day, but we still learned a lot. Really difficult conditions for choosing the right tires in the mix and, as we all know, it’s difficult to do laps coming out of the pits on cold tyres, so we were good to not have problems in this sense because we have seen many Hypercars go off the road in those situations. It is nice to get a good result again. We have learned a lot and we can do a lot for the future.”

Choque of the #3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R- Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande

Cadillac had also brought the second LMDh to Spa for Renger Van Der Zande, Jack Aitken and Sébastien Bourdais, also followed by some members of the Action Express Racing staff given that the V-Series.R will be three in action at the 24h of Le Mans. .

As Bamber said, the yellow #3 started on dry tires and this allowed her to climb up to second place in the standings behind the #7 Toyota. But towards the end of the second hour, something broke and Van Der Zande lost control of the bike just as he was tackling the Eau Rouge climb.

A suspected failure in the electric power steering system caused the Cadillac to be thrown into a missile against the barriers under the grandstand and the impact was extremely violent.

Once again, the chassis built by the excellent Dallara held up very well and the Dutchman, albeit a little shaken and aching in the neck and head from the great blow, came out of the wreck on his legs.

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Jack Aitken Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The way we managed the right choice of tires that brought us to second place is thanks to the team – underlines Van Der Zande – The lap times were really good, we were going strong in the race, taking care of the car and everything the rest”.

“Unfortunately something went wrong at Eau Rouge and that was the end of our day. We are still digging into what happened, but I’m very lucky to drive a Cadillac so safe, because it was almost a movie scene. Jump out it’s a miracle from that car and I’m very proud that such strong cars are being built. We will bounce back and continue to grow as a team.”

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Jack Aitken Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

So excellent feedback in terms of reliability – if ever there was a need – for the Emilian company (which received what remained of the yellow Caddy for further examination), but consistency also shared with Cadillac Racing, whose performance can lead to something very important throughout the season, also considering that the #3 had had to undergo lengthy repairs after Free Practice.

“It’s been an up-and-down weekend for the #3 – said CGR strategist and director of operations, Mike O’Gara – We arrived here with a brand new car, then we had some problems that the mechanics worked hard on. the night”.

“Obviously, the car was very competitive and our strategy worked well. Renger did a great job and engineer Danielle Shepherd chose a great choice of tyres. We were doing great laps, then unfortunately we had a problem in the most critical part of the track that ended our day”.