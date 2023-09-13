Cadillac returns home from Fuji with a sad tenth place obtained in the 6 Hours valid as the penultimate event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The V-Series.R #2 left for Japan with the firm intention of getting back on the podium, but things went badly almost immediately for the trio made up of Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook and Earl Bamber, starting in competing for the Top5, but already paying for the degradation of the tires after the first stop, in which the men of Chip Ganassi Racing chose not to replace the first Michelin set fitted.

The vertical collapse experienced by the American LMDh built on a Dallara chassis worsened when in the fifth hour the nut securing the front left came off, shooting like a bullet against the barriers, fortunately in an area with a wide escape route and far from the marshals .

After an 8′ pit stop, the Cadillac returned to action to at least cross the finish line, but with a large delay compared to its rivals, remaining however one of the few cars that this year managed to finish every scheduled race.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately it wasn’t our day for a number of reasons, but we learned a lot and now we’ll put things right and go to Bahrain for the grand finale,” comments Lynn laconically.

Bamber adds: “It was a disappointing race after a Qualifying that had put us in a position to fight for the podium. Being a completely new team in the WEC with this car and making our debut on this track is not easy, we are learning and the lessons of Fuji will be put into practice in Bahrain.”

Westbrook comments: “It was a tough race, even if after a difficult Friday we managed to turn the situation around. Alex did a great job in Qualifying and gave us hope for the race, but there were other problems; the car was difficult to drive in the double stint, now we have understood it and we will go to Bahrain with new experience acquired”.