The 24h of Daytona served Cadillac Racing a lot to understand at what stage the V-LMDh is in view of its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship as well.

Laura Wontrop-Klauser, project manager for General Motors, was very confident for the 1000 Miles of Sebring which will open the 2023 World Championship season, the second race for the American prototype.

In Florida, during the inaugural event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, a podium was achieved by one of the two cars of Chip Ganassi Racing, which is also the team designated to race in the top endurance series, thanks now to a series of collected data that it will come in very handy in a month, when the dancing for the iris opens.

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

“At Daytona it was nice to have a sort of 24h general rehearsal in view of Le Mans, in a race that makes history in itself. We hoped to walk away with the winner’s trophy, but I would say that the main results have been seen: we are very satisfied with our cars, we think we have a strong package, but we need to find ways to increase the pace,” said Wontrop-Klauser in a panel discussion also attended by Motorsport.com.

“Between now and the Sebring race, which will kick off the WEC season, there’s a lot to do to grow, continuing to fine-tune the car, understanding what its strengths are and what we need to do to improve, working on all the details. The good news is that we have 24 hours of data to do it, but there isn’t much time to work on it.”

The good news is that the car will be the same, resulting from the convergence of regulations between IMSA and FIA-ACO which from this year allows the LMDhs to compete in the Hypercar class of the World Championship.

“It is a unique homologation for both championships and our V-LMDh is homologated. There are differences in the technical verification systems for the IMSA and the WEC, so we will have different electronics depending on the series we will compete in to make sure we’re in order; simple things like where the Michelin sticker is on the car and stuff like that.”

“In most cases these are the same cars and that is the most attractive aspect of the opportunity to be part of this platform. One car can race in both series which means you can compete all over the world in two series”.

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, David Pittard Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Cadillac has already been to Sebring to carry out tests and take advantage of the fact that the track always puts the vehicles to the test in all its characteristics, things that cannot always be replicated on the various tracks.

“Daytona, as a track, is very different from Sebring and from the other circuits we will visit in the rest of the WEC season. Every time you start the car you learn, but there are things that you continue to understand, especially when you race at Sebring” .

“Many of us have done some testing, but it will also be nice to do some real races to understand what we still need to know about the car. Sebring is one of the best places in the world to find out the reliability of the vehicle, so it will be exciting to see how it will be the situation at the end of the races”.

Another aspect that Wontrop-Klauser wanted to highlight is the impossibility of testing in Europe to date with the V-LMDh, which has slowed down the WEC plans a bit, but which will be remedied in the near future.

“We wanted to do some tests in Europe, but we weren’t able to because mainly we were very limited in terms of hardware and shipments became rather difficult in terms of delivery times, so we couldn’t close the machine in a container to days or weeks around the world, when we had a very intense test program to do in a short period of time.”

“Now that we’ve gone racing, we’ll see if we can schedule testing in Europe in the spring. It’s always good to test on similar tarmac to where you race, so that would be key on our to-do list. If it won’t be possible, we will do our best to get around the problem, because that’s what we do in racing: we adapt to the situation.”

“We are trying to find US track elements that are similar to what you see in Europe or different things that we can understand about the car, so that when we get to Europe we will be ready to go.”

“In a perfect world we would have been testing in Europe. As complicated as these cars are and however complex the puzzle we are trying to solve, I don’t think it’s something that will completely put us out of business. It’s just something we would have liked solve and that we will have to work around”.

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Finally, a comment on the notorious Balance of Performance could not be missing, which starting this year will see the FIA ​​and ACO technicians having to untangle the performance of two prototypes of different conception.

IMSA has recently carried out collective tests in Sebring and the LMDhs have achieved significantly faster times than the best Hypercars seen in 2022.

Clearly the various track conditions, tires and vehicles are not 100% comparable, but what is a first concern is put aside by Wontrop-Klauser, confident that in the WEC we can fight for success.

“The BoP is one of the things that is being talked about the most in sportscar racing. There has been a lot of thought about how to set it all up and as far as the way the regulations are written, there has been a lot of preparation to make sure that the cars are very close to each other right away, if you observe the rules as we all must do”.

“This applies to our LMDh platform and also to what we share with LMH in terms of different goals, such as those related to mass and horsepower. I think this is what we saw in the IMSA at Daytona, where we took the basic settings for the cars and we were able to all race together with good fights.”

“By applying this concept to the WEC, where you have both platforms together, LMDh and LMH, you can use the same concepts to make sure that the baseline puts everyone on equal footing, so you don’t have to worry about the cars being too different. but that they can compete together”.

“There are also some differences between the platforms and there has been a committee that has addressed the issues, with representation from all Builders involved in the programmes, so we can identify anything that we felt could make a big difference between the two types of cars and work on them”.

“I would say that everyone has put their best effort into getting the result right and I am looking forward to seeing what happens at Sebring, where we will all be together on the track, and to work with the ACO throughout the season and of course also with IMSA in what is a collaboration between the two series”.

“This is by far the most transparent regulatory situation we’ve been in since I’ve been involved in sportscars. We’re at a point where I think most of us, given how stringent the rules are, are focused on ensuring that the hardware and the integration of the hybrid systems are working properly and that the performance part is well known, so that we have the car at the level it should be, with the support of all parties involved”.