The podium achieved at the 24h of Le Mans galvanized Cadillac, which wants to continue its positive streak of results for the 6h of Monza.

After two outings with multiple cars, the American manufacturer returns to just one V-Series.R, which will once again have LMDh #2 entered for the entire 2023 season of the series at the start of the Italian round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Richard Westbrook, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn are aware that the car managed by Chip Ganassi Racing can contend with its category rivals, as they have demonstrated up to now, resulting in the third force in the field in terms of performance and consistency.

The Hypercar Class will consist of 13 cars and the challenge is not easy, but the crew is ready to have their say once again, hoping that the BoP changes will benefit the V-Series.R.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R – Hybrid: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Paul Foster

“It will be nice to compete again in the WEC coming to Monza loaded after the podium in Le Mans – underlines Lynn – There is no doubt that it has been a great opportunity for us as a team, for Cadillac and for the brand new car we are using having fun. Monza is a great race to tackle immediately after Le Mans. A beautiful circuit in a beautiful environment. It’s exciting to be back racing with the guys and try to win this race.”

Westbrook adds: “I’ve raced at Monza in Hypercar and GT many times and I think the track goes well with the characteristics of the Cadillac. Tire wear is high and here I think we can have an advantage. Getting an overall podium for the first time at Le Mans after a long absence is something we can all be proud of.”

“We’ve learned a lot and we’ll carry it over to Monza and the rest of the season. Now Le Mans is over and we can focus on the future. We know where we are really strong and we know where we can improve. I can’t wait to continue the work.”

Bamber says: “I’m really excited about the Le Mans result and the progress we’ve made in our first year in the WEC. It shows all the hard work the team, Cadillac and its partners have put in, and there are more positives to come. “.

“Monza is a great circuit and the Hypercar Class race will be intense for the drivers and fun for the spectators. We will have to deal with traffic in the slower corners, but there are long straights which will offer overtaking opportunities.”