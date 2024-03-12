A twist in the world of endurance racing: Cadillac Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing have not renewed the agreement to collaborate together in the next few years of commitments in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The American team is currently the reference team in the World Championship and also races with the V-Series.R in the Stars and Stripes championship, where the other LMDh of the General Motors brand is followed by Action Express Racing.

However, on Monday it emerged that the renewal contract for the management of the Dallara chassis hybrid prototype has been signed, so at the end of the 2024 season they will part ways.

While there is a line of silence on both sides, GM's Vice President of Performance and Motorsports, Jim Campbell, has issued a short press note that suggests confirmation on the matter.

“Our GM division has had successful partnerships with Chip Ganassi Racing in various series across NASCAR, IndyCar, Extreme E, IMSA and FIA WEC over the years. Together we have won numerous races and brought home many successes”, says Campbell.

“Our commitment to winning races and titles together remains unchanged for the current IMSA and FIA WEC season. Sports plans for 2025 will be announced later.”

Meanwhile, Mike Hull (CEO of CGR), gave a short interview to Racer in which he admits the team's change of plans for next year.

“Chip Ganassi Racing has a fantastic history with General Motors. Considering everything we've done with them, there's been a great series of collaborations for what we've accomplished. NASCAR, Extreme E, IndyCar, DPi and LMDh have all been programs successful and we shared the learning from this success equally to improve together,” explains Hull.

“We will never close the book on General Motors in terms of the future. We just know that this chapter is closing. Chip has worked very hard to make sure we are always aligned with quality manufacturers, and that has made a huge difference in the success we have had”.

“We look forward to sharing this commitment again with other manufacturers in any category of auto racing to win. The foundation we have created in Indianapolis has allowed us to undertake projects like this, where we can serve the world of racing in the right way” .

“Our business is built on collaboration, and as this chapter closes, another will begin. We will continue to do the work we were hired to do by General Motors and Cadillac in a positive way this year.”

At this point the race will begin to find a new location for the V-Series.R; one should go in addition to AXR's #31, but the list of potentially interested teams is very long and many have never hidden their ambitions of a move to the queen category of prototypes, so the next few months will be very interesting, discovering which scenarios they will open from 2025 onwards.