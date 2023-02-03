Vanwall’s FIA WEC 2023 program risks going up in smoke even before the start of the season. ByKolles, the structure that manages the cars, has in fact lost the case it had presented to the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union against the British company Sanderson International Marketing.

For several months now, a dispute had arisen between the two parties, with the British company having registered the Vanwall brand in the United Kingdom and in the European Union. For its part, PMC GMBh, a company associated with ByKolles, had instead registered it in Germany and worldwide, claiming the rights to the European Union on the basis that Sanderson International Marketing was not using it in any way.

However, the latter presented evidence of commercial activities, including the sale of a replica car. Furthermore, he highlighted that the company plan involves the creation of replicas of the 1958 Formula 1 single-seaters. A project that has only been slowed down by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanwall Vandervell LMH, By Kolles Racing Photo by: Vanwall Group

And it was in light of this that the European Union ruled in favor of Sanderson International Marketing, assigning it the rights to the Vanwall brand for racing and road cars.

This would therefore put the Hypercar Vanwall program in difficulty, as the sporting regulations of the WEC require a team to own the rights to the brand or at least have an agreement with the owner to field it. Precisely for this reason the entry list already included “subject to homologation” and this situation can only complicate the situation.