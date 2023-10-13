One of his choices should be to race with a second Porsche 963 from the Jota team in the World Championship next year together with Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica, with the support of sponsor Hertz.

The Englishman will make his IMSA debut this weekend in the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963, teamed with Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen Van Der Helm, at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Although this one-off agreement was reached after talks initiated by Rockenfeller and IMSA boss John Doonan, it was also seen as a kind of lead-up to next season. Button also confirmed that this weekend is the only race he has lined up with JDC.

“What will I do in 2024? I honestly don’t know, I have a couple of options in IMSA to do a full season and for endurance, and I also have a couple of options to do the WEC,” said the 2009 F1 Champion when asked about his future.

“First of all, I have to see if I enjoy this race weekend, and I think I will. And then I have the green light from my wife, so that’s another important thing!”

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Button is intent on racing more in 2024, after three appearances in NASCAR Cup road races and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Hendrick-Chevrolet Garage 56 project.

“I’m in a very different stage of my life now, I have two children and I don’t want to be too far away from my family,” he said.

“But I think I’m a better father when I run, and my wife says the same thing. Next year I will, it just depends on where and how much.”

Button said his race weekend so far has been about adapting to the LMDh car, which is the first prototype he has driven since the 2018 SMP Racing LMP1 project.

“The problem is that this year I only drove the NASCAR, the Cup car and the Garage 56 car at Le Mans. And you make big movements with the steering wheel, which you can’t do in a car with high downforce, because as soon as there is lateral load everything is lost.”

“With these cars you have to be incredibly precise, but I’d heard drivers talk about them both good and bad, so I was a little skeptical; after driving it for a day, it’s just a race car with downforce. Some things you don’t realize. they like them, others do.”

“It locks up when you go slowly: these cars don’t have mechanical grip, so you’re always fighting to get it in your hand, because the car has to be as low as possible for the downforce to work. Otherwise, it becomes softer and you fly out at low speeds “.

“It’s the same thing for any downforce race car, which is great, so I know what I’m doing.”

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Button has had no problems so far with Porsche’s electric hybrid system, which has added an extra difficulty to the GTP class competition this season.

“I don’t even see it as having a hybrid system, there hasn’t been a time where it hasn’t worked as intended, so it’s very different to when we had a little lever when I was racing in F1.”

“The only thing that takes some getting used to is that these cars have so many modes that you can change. For me, just getting in, I’d say there are too many!”

“I told the guys in the team: just give me the simple things that will give me the most advantages in terms of modifications. The details are not necessary for me right now. I will find out in the race. But there are so many things that a driver can modify… the manual is 58 or 60 pages. Learning it, when you’ve never driven the car, is quite difficult! There’s a lot to play with, and it’s exciting to put in the effort and make a difference.”