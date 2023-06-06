Sixty-two cars at the start, divided into four classes, will participate in the 100th edition of the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious endurance race in the world in which Brembo will be the official partner of the event for the first time, as Braking Technology Provider thanks to its advanced braking technologies developed specifically for the needs of each team, driver and car.

“We are thrilled to be Braking Technology Provider of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the year of its centenary. Brembo boasts an almost 50-year tradition in Motorsport and this iconic race has always been the most followed motoring event by all enthusiasts in the world – declared Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo -.From the Hypercars, to the prototypes up to the GT cars, this year too we will supply most of the cars in a competition that represents for us an important laboratory for studying and refining new solutions from then transferred to road vehicles”.

For the race scheduled for 10 and 11 June 2023, Brembo will be present for the 35th consecutive year as the supplier of most of the cars at the start. The race has been run since 1923 on the semi-permanent circuit of la Sarthe, characterized by demanding braking, especially near the two chicanes that divide the long Mulsanne straight.

The attention of Brembo technicians, also for this edition, was concentrated on finding the best balance between the lightness of the braking systems, maximization of stiffness and a guarantee of reliability, thanks above all to the fact that the friction material, if used in the correct conditions of use, lasts for the entire competition, without the need for replacement.

The incredibly low wear also makes it possible to maintain unchanged and repeatable performance from the start to the end of the race: in a regularity competition, in which the car passes through extremely variable conditions and where different drivers alternate at the wheel, having a braking system that guarantees repeatability performance and response predictability is certainly one of the keys to success.

On Hypercars, the friction material is carbon, a material that best combines the ability to dissipate heat and lightness. Brembo’s attention has focused on optimizing ventilation and the size of the discs, which have a maximum thickness of 38 mm, while the maximum diameter is 380 mm, with an expected mileage of over 6,000 km. There are 432 ventilation holes in the discs, with an operating temperature range between 250°C and 850°C.

In the LMP2 class, on the other hand, the carbon discs have a maximum thickness of 32 mm, while the maximum diameter is 380 mm, with expected consumption capable of covering up to 6,000 km. There are 48 ventilation holes in the discs, with an operating temperature range between 250°C and 850°C.

Lastly, in the LMGTE class, the cars use cast iron brake discs, with a maximum thickness of 35 mm and a diameter of 390 mm, with consumption up to 4,000 km. The cast iron discs do not have ventilation holes, but blades or fins (up to 72), while the operating temperature range is between 250°C and 750°C.

In addition to supplying at least one component (discs, calipers, pads) of its braking systems to 70% of the cars competing in the four classes (44 cars out of 62), Brembo will be present in the Fan Village, close to the fans, allowing Motorsport enthusiasts to connect to the Brembo brand and enjoy an engaging and fun experience.

A dedicated fan zone within a welcoming space, open to the outside world, with a packed program of activities and experiences that will take place around Brembo and the world of racing, with the possibility of seeing the braking systems dedicated to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Inside the space, enthusiasts will also have access to the Brembo Inspiration Shop, with the possibility of purchasing, together with other merchandising items featuring the Brembo logo, an exclusive limited edition Brembo Racing clothing line.