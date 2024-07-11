By Carlo Platella

A year and a half after its return to the premier class, Ferrari introduces the first updates on the 499P. The innovations come immediately after the second consecutive success at Le Mans, debuting on the occasion of the return of the WEC in Brazil. The updates were initially scheduled for the end of the year, but the return to the title race has pushed the Prancing Horse to change its plans. “The triumph in France, the second consecutive after the one in the Centenary edition, has pushed us to accelerate the introduction of the first update on our car starting from the Interlagos race”Coletta’s announcement.

Work on the brakes

“The Interlagos circuit sees the debut of the first modifications made to the 499P”, explains technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Racing Cars. “In the 2023 season, despite the excellent performance of the car, we had recorded a limit on brake cooling. For this reason we defined and developed, in the wind tunnel and on the track, a new design of the cooling ducts to modify the distribution of flows and ensure greater effectiveness”.

From memory, there are no reports of Ferraris suffering any failures related to the cooling system. The only episode dates back to the 6 hours of Portimao of early 2023, when the overload of the front discs was triggered by a failure of the hybrid system’s electric generator. It should not be overlooked, however, that in addition to the control of the system’s temperatures, the methods of evacuating hot air also impact the aerodynamic performance of the car.

Antonio Fuoco with the Ferrari 499P at Le Mans

The other corrections

Other aerodynamic corrections also debut on the Maranello Hypercar, useful for compensating the balance of the 499P, altered by the new brake cooling ducts. Cannizzo continues: “The modification had an impact on the balance of the 499P, which we restored to the desired value by acting on other areas of the car. In particular we have made changes to the fundat the height of some ‘gurney flaps’ and introduced a ‘flick’ under the front headlights. The update has allowed us to keep the position of the 499P unchanged in the ‘performance window’ foreseen by the technical regulations. We do not expect improvements in terms of lap times, but greater versatility and ease of adapting the car on circuits where braking performance is more demanding and decisive”.