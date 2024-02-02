WEC | Bourdais third Cadillac driver at the 1812 km of Qatar

Cadillac Racing has chosen Sébastien Bourdais as the third driver of the crew for the 1812 Km of Qatar, the first seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

As announced some time ago, this year General Motors has chosen to use only Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber as owners on the V-Series.R #2 prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing.

For longer events, however, it is necessary to have a third competitor in order to meet the maximum driving hours and the Frenchman was chosen for the Lusail stage, which, being 1812 km long, will last at least 10 hours.

#3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“When a team is fortunate enough to have such a strong stable of drivers to draw from, it makes sense to utilize the talent when given the opportunity,” emphasizes Mike O'Gara, Chief Operating Officer of CGR.

“Chip Ganassi Racing demonstrated this at Daytona when we put Alex Palou in the #01 car, so placing Sébastien in the #2 for the Qatar event will give him the chance to familiarize himself with the WEC procedures and regulations.”

“Additionally, it will allow us to strengthen the bond between the US-based IMSA team and the Germany-based WEC team. We know it will be good for both programs and will better prepare us for the attack on the 24 Hours of Le Mans of 2024″.

According to the communication from Cadillac Racing, the other driver designated to join Lynn and Bamber is Renger Van Der Zande. This will come in handy ahead of the 24h of Le Mans, when CGR's V-Series.R will presumably double in size.

For the French race there is also the possibility of seeing Scott Dixon and Alex Palou still behind the wheel, both protagonists at the 24h of Daytona and free from IndyCar commitments on the Sarthe weekend.