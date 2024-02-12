The Technical Committee of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has decided to increase the ballast load imposed on the Hypercar Class for the 2024 season.

According to a bulletin dated 7 February 2024 and published today, the leaders of the International Federation and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest have increased the maximum additional weight to 70 kg for the LMH and LMDh prototypes taking part in the first category of the series.

This is an increase of 20 kg compared to past seasons, issued with the press release which reads as follows:

“Competitors are advised that, following what emerged from the LMH-LMDh technical working group, Article 4.3 has been revised: the car must be able to accept a maximum of +70 kg of ballast for the BoP ( above the minimum weight of the car)”.

Not a small decision because for the teams and drivers it is a question of reviewing the use and total management of the car, both in terms of petrol/tyre consumption, but also with regards to the resistance of the components. The cited article says:

“Ballast may be used provided that it is secured in such a way that removal requires the use of tools and that all fittings are capable of withstanding a minimum 25g deceleration in any direction. The manner in which ballast permitted is fitted to the car is subject to the assessment of the FIA/ACO Technical Delegates and it must be possible to attach seals if deemed necessary by them. If ballast is necessary to reach the minimum weight of 1030 kg, the positions and values ​​must be declared in the approval document.

Mobile ballast is prohibited.”

Departure Photo by: Masahide Kamio

To this we must also add a further clarification regarding the use of the hybrid system of the Hypercars, as we know mounted on the front axle and operating only at a certain speed established by the BoP.

“With the exception of the pit lane and after the checkered flag of each race, the MGU-K can only apply positive torque to the front wheels under the conditions specified in the technical regulations.”

In this case reference is made to Art.5.3.2 of the Technical Regulations, which we report in full below:

“The direct current electric power of the MGU-K must not exceed 200 kW. With the exception of the pit lane, the MGU-K can only apply positive torque to the front wheels:

– at the speeds defined in the BOP

– if the speed of the car is less than 120 km/h and remains less than 120 km/h until the vehicle returns to the pits.

– during grid laps, formation laps, Safety Car and Full Course Yellow with a maximum continuous electric power of 20 kW.

Speed ​​will be measured by taking the maximum of the two front wheel speeds

of the two speeds of the front wheels from the mandatory FIA/ACO sensor (art. 8.4).

The fitting of wet tires must be declared through the mandatory telemetry system described in article 8.6″.

During this week, another meeting will be held between all the team representatives to define the BoP in view of the first event of the season, the 1812 km of Qatar on 2 March, preceded by the Prologue tests on 24-25 February.

Last year, a press release was issued with the BoP for the first races up to the 24h of Le Mans, later modified for the final stages of the championship.

FIA WEC – BoP Decision

FIA WEC – MGU-K Decision