Ferrari, Lamborghini and BMW will be the only cars in the HYPERCAR class to have no weight modifications for the 6 Hours of Fuji, the next event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which takes place this weekend.

The FIA ​​WEC and ACO Technical Department has today published the Balance of Performance for the penultimate round of the 2024 season and in Japan the 499Ps will arrive with the 1055 kg they had in Austin, 500 kW of power below 250 km/h and 901 MJ of energy available per stint, but suffering a slight drop in Power Gain from 250 km/h onwards (which appears for all the cars entered, except Toyota).

The BMWs will continue at 1037 kg, but will see their power increase by 2 kW to 515 kW and their energy will also increase to 907 MJ (+1 MJ), while the SC63 will not carry ballast and will be at the minimum weight of 1030 kg, maintaining the 520 kW of power and increasing the energy to 910 MJ (+2 MJ).

No extra weight for the Peugeots either, which drop by 7 kg to reach the regulatory minimum, benefiting from +4 kW of power (513 kW) and +1 MJ of energy (903 MJ).

The Porsche also loses weight to 1049 kg (-4 kg), counting on 512 kW of power (+3 kW) and 908 MJ of energy (+1 MJ), while the Cadillac drops by 1 kg (1036 kg), increases in power to 520 kW (+2 kW) and energy to 909 MJ (+2 MJ).

Those who gain weight are Alpine and Toyota. The A424s go up to 1042 kg (+1kg), as well as the power up to 518 kW (+3 kW) and remaining with 907 MJ of energy. For the home race, the GR010 Hybrids grow by 5 kg reaching 1070 kg, losing 4 kW of power (493 kW), but increasing the energy by 2 MJ (908 MJ), in addition to being the only ones to have the highest Power Gain of the group, seeing it retouched in a positive way.

LMGT3

Following this, the values ​​for the LMGT3 Class were also revealed, where there are no changes to the weights of the entered cars, all remaining as in Austin and with the only differences indicated in power below 200km/h, Power Gain and energy per stint.

The heaviest remains Lamborghini with 1356 kg, one more than the Lexus, which has a 10 kg gap over McLaren, Porsche and Aston Martin.

Right below, at 1344 kg, we find the Corvette, the Ferrari is at 1341 kg, a couple more than the BMWs. The Ford Mustangs will continue to be lighter with their 1334 kg.

Finally, the added weights of the Success Ballast always come into play, which takes into account the podium results obtained in the previous two outings, plus the position in the championship standings.

This will impose a whopping 40kg on the #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche (10kg+15kg+15kg) and 25kg on the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin, fresh from its success in Texas.

The #91 Porsche of Manthey EMA will have to carry 15 kg on board, while the #31 BMW of Team WRT and the #95 McLaren of United Autosports will have to carry 5 kg on board.

FIA WEC – 6h of Fuji: BoP HYPERCAR

FIA WEC – 6h of Fuji: BoP LMGT3