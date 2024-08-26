With the Lone Star Le Mans just days away, the Balance of Performance tables for the sixth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season have been released.

The Circuit Of The Americas is racing this weekend and practically all the cars in the HYPERCAR class will be running with a weight reduction compared to what was seen in Brazil for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, held in mid-July.

The only ones that have ballast to carry on board are Toyota and Porsche: the GR010 Hybrids have been assigned 5kg, reaching a total of 1065kg, with a reduction in maximum power below 250km/h of 9kW (497kW overall) and an energy per stint equal to 906MJ (-6MJ), while the 963s have 2kg more for a sum that stops at 1053kg, 509kW of power (-3kW) and energy at 907MJ (-1MJ), maintaining the same power gain parameters above 250km/h.

The latter have several changes between the various models, while the Hypercars will be able to activate the four-wheel drive as always from 190km/h upwards, both on dry and wet surfaces.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The other prototype among the heaviest in the category is the Ferrari which will run at 1055kg, despite having lost 5 compared to Interlagos; the 499P drops to 500kW of power (-3kW) and 901MJ of energy (-4MJ).

In terms of weight, the Alpine follows with its 1041kg total (-3kg), being able to count on 515kW of power (-1kW) and 907MJ of energy (-3MJ), then there are the BMW and Cadillac at 1037kg; the M Hybrid V8 has had 7kg removed and 1kW of power added (513kW total), with 906MJ of energy per stint (-2MJ), while the V-Series.R has had 2kg and 1kW of power removed (518kW), remaining at 907MJ of energy.

The Peugeot will also have the exact same weight as the two LMDh mentioned above, which is the car that benefits from the greatest ballast discount with -14kg; the 9X8 will exploit 509kW (-3kW) of power and 902MJ of energy (-7MJ).

Finally, the other car that drops the most is the Lamborghini, which by losing 9kg finds itself at the minimum weight of 1030kg and without any ballast to add, with the maximum power of the group equal to 520kW (+1kW) and 908MJ of energy (-1MJ).

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, #59 United Autosports McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: James Cottingham, Nicolas Costa, Gregoire Saucy Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGT3

Next up, we also have the figures for the LMGT3 class, where the only car not to receive any weight changes is the Lexus, remaining at 1355kg, but seeing the maximum incidence of the rear wing modified and adding 14MJ of energy per stint to 713MJ.

In fact, all of them will see the scale indicator drop except the Porsches, which will carry 15kg on board for a total of 1345kg, but will benefit from 10MJ more energy per stint (688MJ).

The biggest discount is received by BMW and Corvette, with a nice -14kg; the M4 will be on 1339kg total and 690MJ of energy (+1MJ), the Z06 at 1344kg and 692MJ (+7MJ).

-13kg can be boasted by Lamborghini, even if it remains the heaviest of all with its 1356kg total and 687MJ of energy (+1MJ), while Ferrari drops to 1341 (-8kg) and rises to 679MJ of energy (+7MJ).

Ford instead loses 6kg, becoming the lightest LMGT3 of all with 1334kg and 696MJ of energy (+5MJ), 3kg are removed by Aston Martin and McLaren, both at 1345kg total; the Vantage will have 685MJ of energy (+1MJ) and the 720S Evo 690MJ (+9MJ).

Finally, the added weights of the Success Ballast always come into play, which takes into account the podium results obtained in the previous two outings, plus the position in the championship standings.

This will place an additional 30kg on the #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche (15kg+15kg) and 25kg on the #91 Manthey EMA (15kg+10kg), 15kg on the #31 Team WRT BMW (10kg+5kg), 10kg on the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin and 5kg on the #88 Mustang-Proton Competition and #95 McLaren-United Autosports.

FIA WEC – Lone Star Le Mans: BoP HYPERCAR

FIA WEC – Lone Star Le Mans: BoP LMGT3