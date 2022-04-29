The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the Balance of Performance tables for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, which next week will mark the second round of the 2022 season.

As for the Hypercar Class, the Toyota and Glickenhaus maintain the same parameters as they had for the 1000 Miglia di Sebring, i.e. 1070kg and 898MJ of energy per stint for the GR010 Hybrid and 1030kg and 910MJ for the 007 LMH, without revisions to the parameters of the motor.

The Japanese cars also maintain the activation of the all-wheel drive at 190km / h which had so much discussed in Sebring, but which should have had less influence on paper at Spa.

The Alpine also remains on the 952kg of weight and 797MJ of energy it had in the United States, but what will substantially change on Team Signatech’s A480-Gibson is the power of the engine, which overall decreases depending on the rpm up to -20kW at its maximum, which is now 410kW instead of 430kW had in Florida.

# 708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe Photo by: Paul Foster

In the LMGTE PRO class, the AF Corse Ferrari 488s have the same values ​​as the first race of the year, as does the Pratt & Miller Corvette C8.R.

The Manthey’s Porsche 911 RSR-19 has instead been reduced to 2 liters of tank capacity, now increased to 100 liters in total.

The same goes for the 911 RSR-19s registered in the LMGTE AM class, whose tank drops from 99 to 97 liters.

All unchanged for Ferrari and Aston Martin Vantage, while the Success Ballasts come into play in Belgium for those who reached the podium at Sebring.

This means 15kg more for the NorthWest AMR Aston Martin # 98, 10kg for the # 33 TF Sport and 5kg for the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1.

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa: BoP Hypercar

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa: BoP LMGTE