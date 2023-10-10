BMW M Motorsport is preparing to debut in the Hypercar Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2024 with its BMW M Hybrid V8.

The 2024 adventure in the IMSA SportsCar Championship served the Bavarian company to begin refining its LMDh thanks to the data and experience gained with Team RLL, while for the World Championship it will rely on Team WRT.

And work began with the Belgian team already in the summer and the last test carried out was at Spa-Francorchamps, where at the beginning of September he spent three days with the official drivers Maxime Martin, René Rast, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly, the latter two acting as guides to the others as they are already involved in the IMSA program in the GTP Class, plus the new hire for the tests, Robin Frijns.

Just over a month after this release, the Germans have published a video that retraces what was done on the Ardennes track, where they worked in view of the expected debut at the 1812km of Qatar next March.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW AG

“We have been racing with another brand for several years and at the beginning of 2023 there was an opportunity to switch to BMW to be present in GT and prepare for 2024 in the WEC,” says WRT team principal Vincent Vosse.

“At Spa we carried out two days of testing with the typical weather we can find on this track. A mix of rain, humidity and sun. There are many things we learned, also because everything is new for us. But the drivers’ impressions they were immediately good.”

“Next year will be our first experience in the Hypercar Class, I can’t wait to be in Qatar.”

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW AG

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, explained how the roles are divided in this case: “As BMW we have developed the car and we are responsible for it when it goes on the track, but we have always worked together with the teams and WRT since last year was involved in LMP2, so we were able to see where we could go with them.”

“The parts must be integrated well: the growth of the program is up to the team, while the development of the vehicle is up to BMW. We have put together a lot of km and this always gives us a hand in developing the car and improving. The nice thing was to see the big smile all the drivers had when they got out of the car.”

“At the Spa test it was all carbon black, but it immediately stood out as a BMW, especially when looking at the front; in this way everyone can understand what car it is, personally it looks stunning, the real icing on the cake. But, to date, drivers , WRT and BMW are all working to be ready for the first race.”

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW AG

Frijns, on the other hand, was on his very first outing as a BMW driver, which turned out to be very good in various aspects for the Dutchman: “I think BMW has been one of the biggest brands in motorsport for years, so I’m sure we can work well to be competitive and I believe that we will succeed. Also because we have a good test program supervised by BMW.”

“I drove in the wet and as soon as I left the pits I immediately felt very comfortable, which was really satisfying because it confirmed the sensations and expectations I had before getting into the car.”

“For me it’s all new compared to what I’m used to, it’s a completely different sensation and so I’ll need some time to learn and understand all the details of the car well. I see it as a cross between a Formula E and a LMP2; many functions that we have in electric single-seaters are also present on the LMDh. I’m not saying it’s an advantage, but I certainly understand them better. I really like driving using the electric system.”

“To have a clear idea of ​​where we could be, however, we will have to wait for the first race. My hope is to be ready and competitive at the start, given that we are working on good foundations.”

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW AG

The M Hybrid V8 is not new for Wittmann, who however underlines how long the learning path of this difficult vehicle is still: “The test went well, considering the difficult weather conditions we found. Sometimes it was dry, other times wet, but in fact it gave us the opportunity to understand what different approaches to use on the various tracks we will race on in Europe.”

“But it’s not a job focused only on driving, there are many other things to do. For example, the steering wheel has many functions and you have to learn to use them all well by following the manual. Once you understand everything, however, it becomes easy and fun.”

“At this stage the most important thing is to improve the car in all areas, both from a performance and reliability point of view. But the speed and pure acceleration are really fantastic. I really hope that BMW can do well in the WEC”.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Photo by: BMW AG

Already a winner in IMSA with the BMW LMDh, Yelloly is the driver with the most expectations for the new program: “I tackled a couple of long runs in the wet and did two laps pushing, I can say I’m satisfied with the performance. Fortunately I had the opportunity to gain experience with the Formula 1 hybrid system, which helped me speed up my learning on this vehicle. Obviously it’s a matter of understanding the combinations well and where the various buttons are positioned.”

“The thing that pleasantly surprised me was seeing how we could comfortably tackle corners like ‘Eau Rouge’ and ‘Blanchimont’, where you usually arrive very fast. We passed at full speed or almost and it was nice. The engine has great sound and also the downshifts are excellent. Hopes? Obviously to win with the team!”.