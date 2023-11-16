A special evening in the House of BMW in via Monte Napoleone in Milan on Thursday 16 November: a journey between past, present and future to tell the story of the link between the brand and the world of racing. And not without guests of honor.

An evening of racing competitions and challenges in the presence of Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President Customer, Brand and Sales at BMW M GmbH, Uwe Dreher, Vice President Marketing region Europe, Maurizio Leschiutta, project leader of the LMDh program and the President and CEO of BMW Italy Massimiliano Di Silvestre. Drivers with a glorious past such as Roberto Ravaglia and Pierluigi Martini also participated in the event alongside BMW M works drivers such as Jens Klingmann and Bruno Spengler.

Dynamism and car and motorcycle racing have been in the DNA of the BMW brand since its origins. Think of the speed records set with BMW Motorrad motorcycles whose hundredth anniversary is celebrated this year, but also of the triumphs in the Mille Miglia, in Formula 1 and in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The past and present achievements in the sports racing sector represent a fundamental point of reference also for the challenges of the future. BMW M Motorsport will return to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the Hypercars category in the 2024 season. The sporting initiatives will culminate in the participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8.

Photo by: Beatrice Frangione The presentation of the BMW M Hybrid V8

BMW has a history of success in prototype racing: the Le Mans victory in 1999, when the BMW V12 LMR crossed the finish line first driven by Pierluigi Martini, was unforgettable. Reviving this history in a modern prototype with M Power will thrill fans of BMW M Motorsport.

The new BMW M Hybrid V8 debuted this year in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America, the most important international market for BMW M GmbH, and will also face high-level opponents in the Hypercars category in the official FIA World Endurance Championship ( FIA WEC) in 2024.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 is more than just a racing car, it is paving the way for an innovative future for the BMW M brand, emphatically demonstrating how dynamic and exciting the electrified M Power can be.

Photo by: BMW Motorsport BMW M Hybrid V8

“But there is another coincidence that we hope will bring luck to this project. The car that won in 1999 also became the fifteenth BMW Art Car in the BMW collection, interpreted by artist Jenny Holzer.” Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italia, added during the evening. “In recent months we announced our collaboration with internationally renowned New York artist Julie Mehretu to create the twentieth BMW Art Car. Well, BMW will enter Mehretu’s BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2024. This initiative continues an almost fifty-year tradition that has thrilled not only motorsport enthusiasts, but also all those who love design or the arts, technology and mobility. Since 1975, artists such as Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons have created racing car liveries for BMW.”

BMW’s sporting DNA was also reaffirmed in 2023 by BMW Italia, with participation in prominent automotive championships. The BMW Italia Ceccato Racing Team, managed by Roberto Ravaglia, won both the Sprint and Endurance titles of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, with two BMW M4 GT3s.

The evening was an opportunity to celebrate this triumph and also reward the winners of the various categories of the BMW M2 CS Racing Cup Italia.