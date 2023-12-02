BMW M Motorsport is preparing to make its debut on the grid of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and at the 24h of Le Mans with its LMDh and GT3 models in 2024, but also among the ranks of products… Lego!

Recent news is that the M Hybrid V8 and the M4 GT3 will be included among the models in the ‘Speed ​​Champions’ line of the legendary Danish brick company, available starting from March 1st next year.

The two cars in the World Endurance Championship will be managed by Team WRT and will respectively attack the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories starting from the 1812km of Qatar which will open the proceedings on the weekend of 1-2 March. And on the same weekend, in all Lego sales points, enthusiasts will be able to find small-scale versions of the two cars (approximately 16cm long each), to be built using 676 pieces.

The BMWs, item #76922 from the Lego catalogue, will be available at the price of €49.99 and are added to the already rich offer of toys from the ‘Speed ​​Champions’ line which this year also saw the arrival of the Porsche 963 LMDh, while among the ‘Technic’ can be found on the Peugeot 9X8.

The Bavarian company therefore returns to collaborate with Lego Group, after the 1:5 scale ‘Technic’ version of the BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle was produced in 2021. Among the so-called sportscars of the brands present in the WEC entry list, the extensive catalog also includes Ferrari, Aston Martin, Corvette, Lamborghini and Porsche, while in the past Audi has also had its models represented.

Photo by: Lego Lego Speed ​​Champions BMW 2024

“Boys and girls aged 9 and up will love owning these two awesome buildable LEGO® Speed ​​Champions BMW vehicles: the M4 GT3 and the M Hybrid V8 (76922). The highly detailed, 2-piece buildable LEGO car set is perfect for both for children and for adult collectors who love to build and display models and organize fantastic competitions”, reads the official note from the Lego Group.

“The BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8 replicas both include authentic design details from the real versions, including tailpipes, diffusers, rear wings, the BMW M Motorsport livery and interior features. The toy racing cars both feature features a removable roof and a driver minifigure that kids can place inside for competitive action.”

“Speed ​​Champions sets allow kids and car enthusiasts to build replicas of some of the world’s most iconic vehicles. They’ll be thrilled to create high-quality models with LEGO bricks, featuring distinctive details. Each toy car can be created with “LEGO Builder app, which guides you and your child on an easy and intuitive building adventure.”

Photo by: Lego Lego Speed ​​Champions BMW 2024

In the box you can find the BMW M4 GT3 and the BMW M Hybrid V8, plus two minifigures of the driver with helmet, hair and wrench that children can place at the wheel or next to the cars, both featuring the official BMW M Motorsport livery with all the details of the real versions, including exhaust pipes, diffusers, rear wings and interior elements.