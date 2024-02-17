There are just a few days left until the start of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and with the crews now complete for all the teams, all that remains is to show what the respective cars will look like.

The last in chronological order to show what its livery will look like was United Autosports, which in collaboration with McLaren Automotive will field two 720S GT3 EVOs at the start of the LMGT3 Class.

The English team, thanks to the help of the Sean Bull Design studio, has chosen to pay homage to the glorious British brand by mixing black and papaya orange, creating a union of past and present on the #59 and #95 cars that they will drive the crews formed by James Cottingham/Nicolas Costa/Grégoire Saucy and Josh Caygill/Nico Pino/Marino Sato starting from next week's Prologue tests.

United Autosports, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: United Autosports

To begin with, the race numbers were chosen in honor of the #59 McLaren that won the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, hence the black base of both cars.

The #59 is characterized by a sunshade on the windshield and orange-papaya rear-view mirrors, as well as the entire rear part, while on the #95 the scheme is the same, but with a black band and mirrors, as well as different sponsors on the front bonnet, sides and rear wing.

“This is a very proud moment: unveiling McLaren's new livery on its return to Le Mans and the WEC represents a racing legacy, harking back to the Le Mans-winning car in 1995, whilst being unmistakably part of the current McLaren family,” said Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports.

“It's an exciting addition to the 2024 McLaren line-up, joining our Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E designs. They look like winning cars and we have big ambitions.”

United Autosports, McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Photo by: United Autosports

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, adds: “We are proud to present the 720S GT3 EVO in partnership with United Autosports ahead of our WEC debut in Qatar with an exciting driver line-up.”

“Racing is intrinsic to the McLaren brand and the WEC is the perfect arena to demonstrate the performance capabilities of our supercar engineering programmes. We are also delighted to celebrate our victory in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans with the livery, which represents an extremely important part of McLaren's history.”