Cadillac was the big absentee at the 6h of Monza, only obtaining a Top10 in this fifth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

A real pity for the V-Series.R #2 managed by the men of Chip Ganassi Racing, which on the Brianza track was half the home effort, given that it is built on a Dallara chassis.

The American car had established itself as the third force in the field, but under the scorching sun that lit up the Autodromo Nazionale the performances were not confirmed, also running into unfortunate strategic needs.

In fact, in the various entries of the Safety Cars, the Cadillac returned at different times compared to the other category rivals and finding itself behind, it never had the opportunity to get back on top.

A sort of setback which however once again highlighted the solidity of GM’s LMDh equipped with its characteristic 5.5 liter V8 which delighted the audience in the grandstand with a crazy rumble like a true ‘muscle car’ Stripes.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Paul Belletti

“My stint was really good, we were fighting up front and with a different strategy than half the cars, so it was a good race for that too – says Westbrook – It was going well, but unfortunately the safety car momentum was unfavorable and we had to pit for emergency refueling; and once that happens you’re basically out of the game.”

“It was a real shame, but we have a good car, good behavior with the tires and we were really looking forward to this race. But when things like the timing of the safety car happen, you are in the hands of the Gods and today It went well for us. But in the future it will be different”.

Bamber added: “Overall it was a pretty difficult day. I think we executed everything perfectly right up to qualifying and in the race things didn’t go our way. Chassis-wise, engine-wise and everything else I think we’ve made some steps forward compared to Le Mans.”

“We just needed to do our job as riders, with a little bit of strategy. But you happen to have one of those days where you only go for the points. I think we know where we can improve for Fuji.”

Lynn concludes: “The start was quite chaotic, but we got through unscathed and got a good start. Then we battled with the Peugeots, Ferraris and Porsches and the car performed well. The standings didn’t go our way, but we’ll collect points.” where we can”.