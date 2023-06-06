Isotta Fraschini will be back in action for the development tests of its Hypercar this week, moving abroad for the first time to the Aragon track.

The Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione will fly to Spain with Marco Bonanomi, who already drove it in the Monza tests, and Jean-Karl Vernay, Claudio Berro’s old protégé and great protagonist of the touring car series until last year.

Meanwhile, at Paul Ricard, the Milanese brand took advantage of the GT World Challenge weekend to bring the car intended for customers – the Tipo 6 LMH Pista – for the first time in front of an audience, very intrigued to see it displayed in the paddock and ready to gather with mobile phones and cameras when it was turned on by the Michelotto Engineering technicians.

In the meantime, Sporting Director Berro kindly stopped by to talk to Motorsport.com and in this exclusive interview we were able to take stock of the situation as we have now reached the middle of the 2023 season, the goal of which is to compete in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship .

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

What did you do after Monza?

“We went back to the AVL dynamic dyno to check again everything we had seen on the track. Software development is very important for us right now, which is what harmonizes the thermal and electrical parts. On the four-wheel drive dyno you can do all the necessary balances”.

How important is this type of work ‘at home’ to you?

“For us it is very important to collect the data on the track and compare them with those on the dyno, reproducing them and then going back to the track again to check them. Five days on the dyno equal about 15 on the track, because the computers are connected directly to the vehicle and you can see real-time data for comparison, which you can only do in tests after downloading them from the ECU”.

In this way you reduce the time of software development…

“Sure, but also the reliability of the mechanical components because all the simulations can be done on the bench, even for 24 hours. The only thing that cannot be verified is the braking because there are no calipers, that is a job that is better tackled on the track. But the balance between mechanical braking and electric braking is one of the most difficult things to develop and on the dyno this thing can be done better. It’s all very complicated to put together”.

Claudio Berro, Isotta Fraschini Sporting Director Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

On the track what are you planning now?

“Currently we haven’t done any kinematic tests yet, talking about suspension, camber angles and so on. We wanted to give priority to the rest and we’ve never looked for performance, then obviously when the time comes we’ll try the set-ups from qualifying and the race, but moment is not a priority for us”.

What are the priorities now?

“The maximum reliability of the software system, avoiding problems that block your car on the track at the start or things like that. We absolutely have to avoid this. Subsequently we will have to validate the engine parts, the gearbox for example is an XTrac derived from a LMP1, then the turbines and the various components.In addition there are the cooling balances because until there is homologation of the car we can still choose the size of the radiators, aerodynamics and so on”.

From an aerodynamic point of view, how is the work going?

“We returned to the Sauber wind tunnel with the real car and we are very happy because they have given us a hand in taking care of some aerodynamic details, complimenting us on the work done so far”.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

How many km have you put together on the track at the moment?

“About a thousand, let’s say the first part of running-in has been completed, now we will be back in action with more riders, the idea is to get to at least 10,000 km and then evaluate whether to proceed with the homologation”.

When will the next track test be?

“At Aragon on Wednesday and Thursday, with Bonanomi and Vernay. This will give us the opportunity to alternate them at the wheel and collect more data, also allowing them to rest between shifts”.

Will there be the possibility of doing comparative tests with two cars at the same time?

“We’ve thought about it, but for now we’ll only be racing in parallel with the Tipo 6-LMH Pista intended for customers. I think we’ll see the most interesting tests in August, when we’ll have the chance to test together with other Hypercars, with which we’ll have some first comparisons. In Monza we were able to get an idea with the LMP2s of Prema and Jota, who are the best teams in the category, but without looking for performance as I said”.

Maurizio Mediani, Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

In these first outings at Monza and Vallelunga, the drivers said they were happy with the car’s behaviour…

“Yes, it’s balanced and responds well to modifications. But we haven’t touched the mechanical performance studies at all. Another important aspect we’ve looked at is temperature management, between the engine and batteries, as well as general operation”.

Do you schedule tests in advance or do you wait for the first outings on the track to figure out how to move?

“There’s a pre-established testing schedule until August, but after Monza it was decided to go back to the bench instead of Vallelunga because we were convinced it would have been better. We need to plan because tracks are not always available”.

At this point, you have not regretted the postponement of homologation…

“No because it was a considered decision. We are in no pressure or rush to race at all costs. We will do it when we have something to demonstrate in terms of performance. The homologation blocks development and at that point we will have to be calm about everything”.

The next declared goal would be Bahrain in November, will you make it?

“I want to clarify that it is a goal, not a necessity. The need is to present ourselves in 2024 with a reliable and competitive car that can figure in a dignified way in a category in which we know very well the level and value of our rivals. The comparison on the track with your rivals it’s always important and it also helps to organize the team’s work well, if we manage to go to Bahrain I’ll be happy, but it’s not an urgent obligation”.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Password: do not panic!

“Absolutely yes, I joined the team in October and I knew it would be demanding. But I wanted to present ourselves to the FIA ​​and the ACO with all the credentials in order as a worthy constructor capable of participating in the championship. We also knew that it was a difficult mission to accomplish because homologation times are limited and you still need to have a good car, but you only see it when you put it on the road. You have to work on concrete facts, not hypotheses”.

Did you also think about an LMDh platform or did you go directly to the LMH project?

“The Hypercar has always been the idea of ​​Michelotto Engineering, which is doing a fine exercise in style by working in an excellent way. We are exchanging some information with Vector Sport, but I also told them to concentrate on Le Mans in LMP2. then after Monza we’ll start work together. In the meantime, we’ll continue to learn how to manage our LMH. On the other hand, before handing things over to them, we have to get to know them ourselves”.

In 2024, is the idea to enter one or two cars?

“The idea is to present us with two, as I have already said with the WEC, but a lot will depend on the economic means because obviously it would mean doubling the expenses. Vector Sport has an option with us, if it will be able to support the use of two cars is welcome, otherwise we will evaluate what to do with other potential interested parties”.