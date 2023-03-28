Isotta Fraschini is carrying out the 4WD bench tests of its Tipo 6 LMH Competizione with which it aims to make its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for 2023.

After the official presentation that took place in Milan exactly one month ago, the technicians of the racing department of the glorious Lombard brand and those of Michelotto Engineering got back to work and then began testing on the track.

In fact, it was already stated during the launch that the goal is to register for the 6h of Monza which will take place on 9 July, while the first outing on a track is set for the month of April.

In recent weeks, together with the Vector Sport team which will then have to deal with the set-up of the Isotta Fraschini in the race, the 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine built by HWA (which is combined with the hybrid system by Williams Advanced Engineering) has been rekindled for all bench tests at the AVL headquarters, while aerodynamic tests take place in the Sauber Engineering wind tunnel.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

All of this was documented in a video where the Type 6 LMH-C appears… ‘naked’ while its beating heart is heard, under the watchful eyes of the engineers who collect all the telemetry data to ensure that everything may be in order for the Shakedown, expected around mid-April once the Easter holidays are over, on the Vallelunga circuit.

“Currently I can say that the project is superb, the car is built perfectly and those who deal with it are serious people with a goal in mind. I must say it is great to be part of it”, explains engineer Daniel Spicer of Helix, who is collaborating on the program during this stage of development.

On the driver front, there is still no news, but negotiations are underway to find the three who will be part of the crew in the FIA ​​WEC.