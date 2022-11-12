The curtain falls on another season of the World Endurance Championship. The two Toyota GR010s were the first to pass under the checkered flag, thus becoming world champions among manufacturers. Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez car # 7 crew # 8 preceded the finish line, officially world champion with Hartley-Buemi-Hirakawa. Alpine did not make it to crown the world championship dream, with Lapierre-Negrao-Vaxiviere leading the ranking on the eve of equal points with the Japanese car. The A480 conquers the third step of the podium, while the two Peugeot 9X8 were once again delayed by problems of an electronic nature. The # 94 finished fourth with a delay of six laps, while the # 93 was forced to retire. The house of the lion can however rejoice at a race pace that in the first two hours was not far from that of the Toyota.

Thriller final in the GTE-Pro class, which finally comes to an end with the Bahrain 8 hours. After the controversial final of last season, which culminated with the clash between Ferrari and Porsche a few minutes from the end, the 2022 world championship also ends in the name of thrill. After leading the race in the very early stages, the two 911 RSRs gave way to the 488 GTEs of Maranello, thanks to better tire management. Also benefiting from some fortuitous timing with the Full Course Yellow, the Red # 51 took the lead from the race accumulating a decent advantage, preceding the # 52 twin, while taking advantage of the first neutralization the only Corvette C8.R overtook the two Porsches , then slowly begin to stretch. Everything seemed done for Ferrari and for Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, but two hours from the end # 51 encountered a hydraulic gearbox problem, with difficulty in entering and downshifting gears. The Rossa began to lose ground rapidly at an average of eight seconds per lap, plunging to the bottom of the GTE-Pro group. However, Pier Guidi and Calado managed to lead the 488 to the finish line in last position, winning those points enough to be crowned world champions. In fact, the Porsche # 92 and # 91 did not go beyond the third and fourth place respectively, thanks to the victory won by the Ferrari # 52 of Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina and the second place defended by Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner aboard the Corvette. The Cavallino therefore celebrates the manufacturers ‘title as well as the drivers’ title, closing the adventure in GTE-Pro in the best possible way.

Frijns-Gelael-Rast win in LMP2, ahead of Jarvis-Lynn-Pierson’s United Autosport # 23 and the Jota # 38 of Da Costa-Steven-Gonzales, officially world champions. Fourth at the finish line the car of the Prema team, forced to make a splash & go in the final. AF Corse instead celebrates the victory in LMP2 Pro / Am with Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen and Francois Perrodo, who earned Amato Ferrari’s team the class title. Porsche Project 1 is one-two in GTE-Am, with the # 46 of Cairoli-Pedersen-Leutwiler preceding the # 56 of Barnicoat-Jeannette-Hyett. Third in class was the Ferrari # 85 of the Iron Dames girls, ahead of the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport, with Ben Keatin, Henrique Chaves and Marco Sorensen graduating world champions. For the winners, the party is now starting in the Bahrain paddock, starting the long and anxious wait for the start of the new season at Sebring.