The curtain falls on the WEC season, which ends just as it began. Toyota celebrates a new one-two that seals the drivers’ world title for crew #8. Ferrari finishes on the podium with the #50 di Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen, after numerous battles with the Porsche Jota and the 499P #51. In Lmp2 Robert Kubica becomes world champion together with Louis Deletraz and Rui Andrade, while the last historic victory in the GTE class bears the signature of Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey.

Hypercars

Immediately excited start in the premier class. Conway maintains the lead in the #8 Toyota, but the sister car comes hit by Earl Bamber’s Cadillac, who was given a 1 minute Stop&Go, crashing out of the points. In the excitement of the start the two Ferraris moved into second and third place, until the return of Toyota #7 which took second place in just over two hours.

The race then saw the two Toyotas leading, separated by over 40 seconds, until the victory of the #8 crew of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi, who became world champions. Behind the two Japanese Hypercars, an intense fight for the podium takes place between the two Ferraris, the Porsche-Penske #6 and the Jota #38. The private 963 itself seems to have the upper hand in the middle of the race and after having reassembled and overtaken the two 499Ps it begins to pull away. Antonio Felix Da Costa, however, ends up wide in turn 1, returning to the track in an unsafe manner by remedying a Drive Through.

The Hertz Jota thus falls again behind the two Reds, followed at close range by the Penske #6. The last two hours pass with numerous fights on the track, including a internal duel at Ferrari between Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi. In the end, the 499P #50 of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen took the podium, followed closely by the Jota of Stevens, Da Costa and Ye, both at full speed. The Ferrari #51 instead crossed the finish line in sixth place, behind the Penske Porsche #6.

Lmp2

Eventful start also in the Lmp2 class, where the United Autosport #22 collides with the Vanwall, but United #23 is also paying the price, who started from pole position. After having fallen to the back of the group and having replaced the rear bodywork, the #23 returns to the top positions, at times leading the race due to the mismatch between strategies. However, a Stop&Go awarded for breaching minimum tire pressures nullifies any hope of victory for the United Autosport crew.

Vector Sport cradles dreams of victory, leading after the episodes of the first corner. However, crew #10 first had to serve a Stop&Go for an infringement at the pit stop, and then retired in the last hour with a technical problem. The WRT team thus wins, author of a one-two achieved by the #41 car Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Rui Andrade who officially become world champions. The Jota #28 also gets on the podium, fighting for the victory for a long time together with the two Premas, fourth and fifth at the finish line.

GTE-Am

There is no shortage of emotion in the last historic GTE race. Contacts at the start in the Lmp2 and Hypercar classes offer the #60 Iron Lynx Porsche of Matteo Cressoni the opportunity to leap from the back row to second position. Within a few passes Cressoni also overtakes Sarah Bovy’s Porsche at the head of the race, from which the Iron Lynx crew is the protagonist of a solo rideextending their lead to over a minute.

Two hours before the end, however, the same Porsche #60 was forced to retire due to a lawsuit Claudio Schiavoni’s unavailability to drive for health reasons. The #85 Porsche of the Iron Dames inherits the first position and retains it until the finish line, with Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey who after many attempts achieved their first victory in the WEC, the last ever for the GTE class. In second and third place were the #777 Aston Martins of D’Station Racing and the #98 of Northwest AMR respectively. The first of the Ferraris, the AF Corse #54, was fourth, while the world champion Corvette closed the season in seventh position.