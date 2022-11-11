Qualifying for the 8 Hours of Bahrain determined the starting grid for the last marathon of the 2022 World Endurance World Championship. Both the Hypercar and the GTE-Pro the result tells of a fair balance between the main participating manufacturers, suggesting a Balance of Performance particularly effective. In the premier class is the Toyota # 8 driven by Brendon Hartley with a time of 1’46”800 “‘, which puts him in the best possible position to chase the world title, contended by Alpine # 36. The French prototype finished qualifying in last place in the Hypercar class, a good one and a half seconds from pole position, a gap that does not lay the best conditions for the race. In between they rank the Peugeot # 93 of Paul di Resta in second position, delayed by eight tenths from the first GR010, then the second Toyota in third position flanked by the Peugeot # 94.

All-Italian front row in GTE-Pro. The pole position bears the name of Gimmi Bruni, who with the Porsche # 91 stopped the clock at 1’56”142 ” ‘, two tenths ahead of Antonio Fuoco’s Ferrari # 52. The protagonists of the championship fight do not go beyond the second row: the # 92 Porsche will start from third position with Christensen’s time, while a spin by Pier Guidi during the last attempt relegated the # 51 Ferrari to fourth place. Last in class Nick Tandy’s Corvette C8.R, delayed by nine tenths from pole position.

To celebrate in LMP2 class is Norman Born with the Realteam-WRT car, thanks to a time of 1’50 ” 330 ” ‘. The Frenchman inherited pole position after the Albuquerque time with the United Autosport prototype was canceled for overstepping the track, which had to settle for third. In the middle is the championship leader Jota # 38, second on the grid thanks to Will Stevens’ time. Pole position in the Pro / Am subclass instead for Alessio Rovera aboard the AF Corse LMP2.

In GTE-Am it will be the Ferrari of Iron Dames that sprint in front of everyone, thanks to the time of 1’59”186 ” set by Sarah Bovy, valid for the second pole position of the season after that of Monza. Followed by the Aston Martin of TF Sport leader in the championship and the direct challenger, the Porsche # 77 of Dempsey Proton, third on the grid with Christian Ried. The appointment for the 8 Hours of Bahrain is scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday.