New Balance of Performance in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in view of the 8h of Bahrain, the last event of the 2023 season which will take place next week.

Although the FIA ​​and Automobile Club de l’Ouest had already published all the parameters regarding the Hypercar Class, from the latest data analyzes – apparently – findings have emerged that would lead to a drop in weight for Porsche and Cadillac.

Curiously, these are the two LMDhs entered in the highest prototype category, now with an extra opportunity to try to win against the Hypercars, evidently having also been listened to in the last meetings held, where among other things the proposal (then rejected) to abolish the BoP.

From the 963 managed by the Penske, Jota and Proton teams, 7kg and 1MJ of maximum energy per stint are removed, dropping to a total of 1046kg and 908 MJ, maintaining a maximum power of 514 kW.

Same weight and less energy also for the V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, now on a total of 1030kg and 894 MJ of energy, with power set at 504 kW.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Gianmaria Bruni, Harry Tincknell, Neel Jani

Instead, recalling what had been assigned to the Hypercars, the Toyota will travel on 1080 kg, with 514 kW of power, 912 MJ of energy and activation of all-wheel drive via a hybrid system at 190 km/h on both dry and wet surfaces.

The Ferrari 499P will run on 1075 kg, 505 kW of power and 901 MJ of maximum energy per stint, activating all-wheel drive like the Toyotas at 190 km/h.

Here for Peugeot there is the advantage of having the four-wheel drive at 135 km/h in the dry and 150 km/h in the wet, running at 1041 kg of minimum weight and with 520 kW of power, as well as 908 MJ of energy .

Finally, the Vanwall will be around 1030 kg, with 520 kW of energy and 906 MJ of energy, while the Glickenhaus will not be there, having closed the program early.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook, #777 D’Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Satoshi Hoshino, Casper Stevenson, Tomonobu Fujii

LMGTE AM: changes for Aston and Corvette

Meanwhile, all the parameters relating to the BoP for the LMGTE AM Class have also been communicated, at the last race ever before the transition to GT3 from next year.

The new features concern Aston Martin and Corvette, same sizes as previous releases for Ferrari and Porsche.

The Vantages will have a 2-litre larger tank, rising to 91 in total, but also benefiting from an increase in turbo engine power.

The C8.R that won the title instead drops 2 liters and will have a total tank of 93 liters, with a restrictor 0.6mm smaller (40.7mm total).

The Ferrari 488s continue with 89 liters of tank capacity and the same turbo engine parameters, while the Porsche 911s will have 101 liters of fuel on board and 30.6mm restrictors as in the previous races.

Finally there are the additional weights based on the results achieved in the races played before Sakhir and the championship positions occupied.

The Corvette will add 25kg (10+15kg) to its minimum weight of 1275kg, reaching 1300. 20kg (15+5) more will fall to the Ferrari #54 of AF Corse, now at 1293kg.

The Porsches of Iron Lynx #60, Iron Dames #85, Dempsey Proton Racing #77 and GR Racing #86 also grew, by 10kg (the first two), 15kg and 5kg respectively.

