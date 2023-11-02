The Toyotas continue to dictate the law even at the end of Free Practice 2 of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, on stage for the last round of the season at the 8h of Bahrain.

After the difficult morning which saw the protagonists having to face at times prohibitive weather conditions, including wind, sandstorms and downpours, night fell in Sakhir and this time the track remained clean allowing all the teams to work especially in view of the competition.

Apart from a short period of Full Course Yellow to test the speed, as often happens in Free Practice, the only interruption occurred for about ten minutes due to the Porsche-Rexy driven by Gunnar Jeanette going off the track at last curve; the Project 1-AO driver returned to the pits on foot without consequences, something that cannot be said of the 911 #56, now in the hands of the mechanics for repairs.

As we were saying, in the Hypercar Class and at an overall level it was the GR010 Hybrids that dictated the pace, both on the flying lap and in terms of multiple laps to test the race conditions, where they once again appeared decidedly in form.

The #7 of Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez still finishes ahead in 1’46″851 with the fastest time set by the usual Japanese team principal, followed at 0″461 by the #8 of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, championship leader.

The new weight loss resulting from the Balance of Performance highlighted the LMDh, with Westbrook/Bamber/Lynn’s Cadillac obtaining the 3rd time at 0″8 from the top, putting Jota’s Porsches (#38 Da Costa) behind /Stevens/Ye) and Penske (#6 Lotterer/Estre/Vanthoor), while the private 963 #99 of Proton Competition (Tincknell/Bruni/Jani) finishes seventh at 2″, intent on doing several long-runs, as does the #5 of Team Penske in the hands of Makowiecki/Christensen/Cameron.

Instead, the Peugeot #94 of Muller/Duval/Menezes moved up to sixth place in the second half of the session, even if the 1″8 delay on the flying lap is much larger when it comes to thinking in terms of race pace.

The Ferraris worked particularly hard on this, obtaining tenth and eleventh place in the rankings respectively with Molina/Nielsen/Fuoco (#50) and Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi (#51); not knowing the work carried out by everyone in terms of compounds, petrol on board and so on (a discussion which applies to all members), let’s not draw conclusions too much, even if the 499Ps at the moment appeared to be in more difficulty in terms of pace if compared with Toyotas and at times with Porsches.

The ByKolles Racing Vanwall driven by Guerrieri/Vautier/Briscoe remains at the rear.

In the LMP2 Class, United Autosports #22 continues on the same note as the first session, lowering the benchmark to 1’52″850, putting the Prema #63 and the Alpine #36 in line by 0″3, with Prema #9 in the Top5 together with the revived Inter Europol Competition #34.

Sixth place for United #23, while Vector Sport #10 drops to seventh. Finally, a second behind we find the two Orecas of Team WRT, #41 and #31, eighth and tenth, separated by Alpine #35. Jota #28 closes the field.

In LMGTE AM the Ferrari #57 of Kessel-CarGuy Racing raises its head, lapping in 1’58″246 and narrowly beating the Porsches of GR Racing #86 and Project 1-A0, the latter hitting the wall at the end as we said at the beginning.

The Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx also did well, fourth a couple of tenths behind the leading 488, in the Top5 a little further behind there is still the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing-TF Sport, followed by the Vantage #98 of NorthWest AMR/Heart of Racing and the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsches #77 and Iron Dames #85.

The Top 10 is completed by the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport and the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse, placing behind the category champion Corvette #33 and the other two Ferraris of AF Corse (#54 and #83 designed by Richard Mille). .

On Friday the program includes Free Practice 3 of 60′ starting from 10.00 am Italian time, followed by Qualifying from 2.15 pm, as always divided into 15′ each for LMGTE AM, LMP2 and finally Hypercar.