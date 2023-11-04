There are a couple of hours left until the end of the 8h of Bahrain and the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, with Toyota comfortably managing the enormous advantage it has accumulated over its rivals without any effort.

In the Hypercar Class we are only waiting for the GR010 Hybrid #8 to complete its journey towards the well-deserved drivers’ title, followed by the #7 at a safe distance, intent on not making mistakes without undermining its twin.

The only emotions arising from these last hours were given by the Ferraris and Jota’s Porsche, protagonists of a truly beautiful duel for the last step of the podium. Despite the tenacity of its standard-bearers, the 499Ps had to give way after a series of duels to the 963 #38, which took third place, ahead of the Reds #50 and #51.

In the sixth hour, however, a Drive Through arrived to be served for the LMDh driven by Antonio Felix Da Costa, as the Portuguese went wide in turn 1 and returned in a dangerous manner while an Aston Martin GTE was oncoming.

Having served the sanction, Da Costa found himself once again behind the Ferraris, but it didn’t take him long to overtake the stoic Antonio Giovinazzi in turn 4-5 with a nice move, before also reaching Nicklas Nielsen and pressuring him to regain the podium.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath #38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye

Behind the Maranello cars there are always the Porsches of Team Penske, #6 and #5, which were separated from the #99 of Proton Competition until a technical problem occurred which forced it to return to the pits, dropping behind the impalpable Peugeot 9X8 #94 and #93.

Still at the bottom of the class rankings are the lagging Cadillac and the almost non-existent Vanwall.

In the LMP2 Class the scenario continues to change, this time due to the 90″ penalty inflicted on United Autosports #23 for a technical infringement, dropping to 9th place, given that all the Orecas are very close.

This gave the Prema #9 (which ran a big risk due to a spin in turn 1 by the Aston #98) and #63 the opportunity to grab first and second place in the category, after overtaking the WRT #31 , in turn followed by the Jota #28, which however has the WRT #41 in its wake to control a situation still in its favor in the fight for the title, having the Inter Europol Competition #34 behind it.

Meanwhile, the United Autosports #22 overtook the Alpine #36 in the duel for seventh place, imitated by the Vector #10 for tenth place against the Alpine #35.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey

In LMGTE AM the Porsches of Iron Lynx #60 and Iron Dames #85 set the pace, but at the end of the 6th hour the leading 911 had to retire. Alessio Picariello and Matteo Cressoni tried to lengthen their respective stints as much as possible, but their Bronze teammate Claudio Schiavoni is still unwell and, not being able to get into the car, his bitter retirement was inevitable.

This could give way to Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting to take the lead and go towards what is the much dreamed of first victory for the GTE women’s crew.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mancinelli was putting the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart of Racing in 2nd place, but the collision with the Prema #9 caused him to do a Drive Through which made him slip behind the Aston #777 of D’Station Racing- TF Sport, but ahead of the #25 of ORT by TF Sport, in full battle with the #77 Porsche of Dempsey Proton Racing.

The #33 Corvette overtook the #54 AF Corse Ferrari, which was followed by the #57 of Kessel-CarGuy Racing, while the #86 GR Racing Porsche completed the Top10 ahead of the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, the #56 Porsche of Project 1-AO and the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse.

FIA WEC – 8h of Bahrain: Live Timing