Having completed 6 of the 8 Hours scheduled in Bahrain, Toyota and Ferrari continue their ride in this last round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In Sakhir the evening and with it also the temperatures, with a further Full Course Yellow decreed during the fifth hour to clean the track of debris left in a collision between the Jota # 28 and the Porsche # 56 at the first corner.

This allowed several teams to benefit from the break without wasting too much time, further lengthening the gap with their rivals.

# 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In this case, the Toyotas did not need too much external ‘help’ because their superiority is undeniable over their rivals in the Hypercar Class. After the last stop the GR010 Hybrids reversed their positions, with the # 7 of Conway / Kobayashi / López taking the lead gaining about twenty seconds on the # 8 of Buemi / Hartley / Hirakawa that for a moment he feared a technical problem.

Third was the Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 # 36 driven by Negrão / Lapierre / Vaxivière, but over 1’30 “from the Japanese and at risk of dubbing if strange things do not happen in the next two hours that remain.

So far the Peugeot race has been a disaster, collapsing to fourth and fifth place in the category with the # 93 of Di Resta / Jensen / Vergne ahead of the # 94 entrusted to Duval / Menezes / Müller. Although in the French team they continue to show confidence and smiles, the 9X8s occasionally slow down due to problems and return to the pits, as well as suffering from terrifying hops on the forehand.

# 9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Class LMP2 nothing is decided between the Oreca 07-Gibson: the # 31 of WRT (Frijns / Gelael / Rast) keeps the top of the standings, but at the end of the hour Rast came into contact at the hairpin while rounding the Inter Europol sending it spinning, involving even the innocent APR. Fortunately there was no damage and the three cars left.

With the aforementioned FCY the # 9 of Prema (Kubica / Colombo / Delétraz) had risen second, but the superior pass of the two United Autosports USA have put back Lynn / Jarvis / Pierson (# 23) and Albuquerque / Hanson / Owen (# 22) on the podium.

Meanwhile, the # 38 of Jota (Da Costa / Stevens / Gonzalez) has gained the Top5, pulling behind the # 41 of the RealTeam by WRT (Nato / Andrade / Habsburg), while the # 28 of Jota (Rasmussen) has fallen a little / Jones / Aberdein), which is seventh.

The eighth place is in the # 34 of the Inter Europol Competition (Gutiérrez / Smiechowski / Brundle) despite the accident with the WRT, with a good advantage on the # 1 of the Richard Mille Racing Team (Milesi / Chatin / Wadoux) and on the # 10 by Vector Sport (Bourdais / Cullen / Van Der Zande).

Among the LMP2 PRO / AM there are thrills and repetitive alternations in a very close fight for the title of the sub-category. AF Corse’s Oreca # 83 driven by Perrodo / Nielsen / Rovera is back in front of the # 35 of Ultimate (J.Lahaye / M.Lahaye / Heriau), with the # 45 of Algarve Pro Racing (Thomas / Allen / Binder) ) dropped third. Further away the # 44 of ARC Bratislava (Konôpka / Beche / Bradley).

# 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-PRO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The AF Corse Ferraris are currently riding in the LMGTE PRO Class at the moment, as the 488 # 51 of the reigning champions Pier Guidi / Calado is first and protected by the # 52 of Molina / Fuoco.

After the neutralizations of the first part of the race that had brought the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 64 prepared by Pratt & Miller to the podium of the category, the Milner / Tandy duo maintained the position gaining against Manthey’s Porsche 911 RSR-19.

The # 91 of Lietz / Bruni is in fact fourth and far from the Top3, followed at a further distance by the # 92 of Estre / Christensen.

The Ferrari # 85 of the very good Iron Dames is instead leading without worries in the LMGTE AM Class. The pink trio Frey / Gatting / Bovy maintains a ten-second margin on the Aston Martin # 98 of NorthWest AMR (Dalla Lana / Pittard / Thiim), which in turn has the same advantage over the Ferrari # 54 of AF Corse (Cassidy / Flohr / Castellacci).

On the other hand, Porsche # 46 of Team Project 1 (Cairoli / Pedersen / Leutwiler) rose fourth, overtaking the Aston Martin # 33 of TF Sport (Keating / Sørensen / Chaves), who are hoping for the title against the other Vantage.

In Top5 we always find the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1-Inception Racing (Barnicoat / Hyett / Jeannette), sanctioned with a Drive Through for the collision with the aforementioned Jota # 28, now with the # 77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing behind in the hands of Priaulx / Ried / Tincknell, who climbed the # 86 of GR Racing (Pera / Barker / Wainwright).

The Ferrari # 60 of the Iron Lynx (Cressoni / Fisichella / Schiavoni) is ninth despite a Drive Through observed for track-limits not respected, with behind the Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing / TF Sport (Fujii / Hoshino / Fagg ).

The Ferrari # 21 of AF Corse (Mann / Vilander / Ulrich) and # 71 of Spirit Of Race (Dezoteux / Ragues / Aubry) and the Porsche # 88 of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Lindsey / Poordad / Heylen) close the ranking.