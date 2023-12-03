2023 is perceived as the year of relaunch for the World Endurance Championship, with an increase in entries in the premier class which translates into an increase in ratings. It had an important role the participation of Ferrari, whose popularity attracted fans and onlookers both in the stands and in front of the screen. A contribution that Antonello Coletta, head of GT Sports Activities, did not fail to underline during his speech at the Mugello World Finals, also commenting on the growth of the championship and the collaboration with the other manufacturers.

Audiences doubled

“We saw a big difference in the ratings”, the words of Antonello Coletta. “If we take the data of how much the response to the world championship has grown since Ferrari participated, i.e. since 2023, it has more than doubled. I believe this is already a very important first fact. We have seen how many people were there this year in Monza. If we compare it to 2022, we have gone from less than 10,000 people to over 40,000. Beyond Le Mans, which is always a global success, this year we saw something exceptional. In Spa, for example, there was a full house.”

In the specific case of the 40,000 in Monza, ticket sales enjoyed the boost given by Ferrari’s victory at Le Mans just a month earlier. The popularity of the Prancing Horse, however, goes beyond Italian borders and becomes a source of attraction also for potential new participants, according to Coletta: “What Ferrari does indirectly is bring luster and visibility with your own brand. For all the other manufacturers it is also important to be there to beat Ferrari.”

Wide agreements

The number one of the Maranello team then went on to comment on the relationship between the manufacturers and the organizers of the championship at a time of great growth for the WEC: “There’s a lot of talk among all the manufacturers. As regards the production of the championship and the choice of where to race there is a transversal understanding. There is an open dialogue with the organizers and, in the common interest of the markets relevant to all manufacturers, an attempt has been made to build a balanced and attractive calendar for everyone.”

Next season will see the arrival of Alpine, BMW and Lamborghini, which will be joined by Aston Martin in 2025. To ensure the prosperity of the championship, however, it will be necessary to preserve the understanding and satisfaction of all parties involved in the long term. Coletta concludes: “Given the high number of manufacturers involved, which will grow further in 2024 and 2025, maintaining this agreement will be increasingly important. If we are all good, but here everyone must do their part, this can help make a championship like the WEC grow more and more, which It’s becoming something great […]. With the help of all the builders and with the organizers’ awareness of having to manage many houses together, it will be a great opportunity to see increasingly important numbers.”