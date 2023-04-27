The FIA ​​Endurance Commission has approved Michelin’s request to allow Spa to use all three slick tire specifications available for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship.

The sporting rules of the series allow the supplier to carry only two types of tires for all races, with the exception of the 24h of Le Mans.

But the French tire specialist asked to add a third slick at Spa, in light of the uncertainty over the weather conditions during the race weekend.

Furthermore, he underlined the teams’ unfamiliarity with using tires without pre-heating in the pits, which is prohibited for the 2023 season.

“The availability of the three specifications for all competitors in the Hypercar category allows Michelin to supply the right tire for every weather condition”, specifies the note.

So far this season, the Hypercars have raced with soft and medium-temperature Michelin slick tires.

The third tire is the low-temperature soft, which can be mounted in wet-dry conditions. We remind you that only one specification of tires for wet conditions is permitted.

The range of tires for the Spa weekend is unchanged. That means 12 for free practice and 18 for qualifying and the six-hour race.