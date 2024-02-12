Day of presentations at Aston Martin Racing, which together with the Formula 1 AMR24 has also officially unveiled the new Vantage GT3 EVO version.

The car from the English manufacturer had already appeared in the images provided a few months ago during development tests and made its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, in the hands of the Heart of Racing and Magnus Racing teams.

Clearly we will also see the renewed Vantage in action in the new LMGT3 Class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship again with HoR and D'station Racing, both with the support of the parent company and Prodrive, as well as in the GT World Challenge Europe managed by Walkenhorst Motorsport and Comtoyou Racing , and other series such as ELMS, national GT and 24h of the Nürburgring.

The launch of a reworked road-going Vantage, the adoption of the GT3 regulations by the WEC and the desire to increase its numbers in action led the English company to the decision to develop an evolved version of the GT3 in the autumn of 2022.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“It was the perfect time to make a new car: the aim of the development undertaken by Prodrive, our long-term collaborator for GT racing, and the Aston Martin Performance Technologies facility, which is based on the same campus as the Formula 1 team, was to build a more drivable car, particularly for gentlemen racing,” said Customer Racing Manager Adam Carter.

“The changes have been far-reaching and include completely new aerodynamics and suspension geometry. Brake cooling has also been improved, as has maintenance work.”

“The new GT3 is our first opportunity to use AMPT to play a role in enhancing the capabilities, aptitude and methodologies of all Aston Martin's various nerve centres, which we have then combined with AMR's unrivaled expertise in the management of GT programs”.

“The GT racing program will serve as a development laboratory leading to an increasing transfer of knowledge and approaches into future Aston Martin road cars.”

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Using the official AMR drivers and also some young and gentlemen, over 12,000km of tests were put together – including 30 hours of endurance – to fine-tune the mechanical architecture shared with that of the new road Vantage, built around the structure of the aluminum chassis and powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

It also features a completely new aerodynamic package starting from the front and continuing to the rear, fitting completely revised suspensions and cutting-edge electronics.

The muzzle is a unique carbon fiber part, with a quick-remove design for easy replacement. A laser light is incorporated inside to increase brightness at night and the splitter is shorter to reduce pitch sensitivity and promote stability.

There are also very large vents in the upper part of the front wheel arches for air extraction, as well as in the rear ones.

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“The goal of the new Vantage GT3 was to increase the performance window and create something that could work on any circuit, with any tire and driver. We also had to work in compliance with the new regulations, which required further changes” , the Engineer responsible for the GT3 program, Gustavo Betelli, who also referred to the difficulties of managing the Balance of Performance to which the car will be subjected.

“These new generation GT3 cars are more reliant than ever on aerodynamic downforce, so we wanted to make it more stable under braking. The old car was very uneven under braking, so we had to try to control the pitch with the rear suspension setup.”

“But this meant it was stiff, which made it quite nervous and made the tires work too hard. By working a lot on the damper tuning, we found a much better balance with the new car, so we could generate downforce without compromising the suspension setup”.

“The result is much improved progression and greater stability in all conditions. Furthermore, the tires work much more uniformly, so the teams have more options for strategies. The indications of the drivers who tried it were extremely positive, especially those of the gentlemen, who managed to obtain lap times much closer to those of the professionals. Now we have to go racing!”

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The list price has been set at £575,000 (plus tax) and is expected to maintain a 'per km' running cost in line with the previous model. Orders for the cars have already been opened and it is expected to reach 30 units by the end of 2024, including upgrade kits and spare parts.

“There is a really large list of orders for the EVO version of a car that was introduced in 2019 – continues Carter – It was not possible to fulfill them all by the start of the season, deliveries have been staggered to obtain maximum coverage all over the world”.

“We will have around 10 cars with the new racing setup by the start of the season and further examples will be delivered to customer teams as the project progresses.”

“By the end of the year there will be 30 cars with the new set-up, not all of them in the race because some teams will have a reserve car. But there will be around 20 in the race, that's the projection.”

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Marco Mattiacci, Sales Manager at Aston Martin, commented: “The simultaneous presentation of the new Vantage and the Vantage GT3 racing underlines Aston Martin's commitment to building the best sports car in the world and demonstrating its capabilities on the track.”

“It also signals a closer relationship between our road and racing programmes, with Aston Martin Racing benefiting from the exceptional pool of talent, experience and knowledge forged in F1 and present in Aston Martin Performance Technologies.”

“The result is a truly cutting-edge GT racing car, which clearly shares its DNA with the latest road-going Vantage, but which is perfectly evolved to adapt to the latest GT3 regulations.”

“Descended from a series of multiple World Championship-winning predecessors, the new Vantage GT3 is proving irresistible to an impressive international roster of leading GT racing teams. Hungry for victories and poised to build on Aston Martin's impressive palmares, the Vantage GT3 has the most important endurance races in the world in its sights.”