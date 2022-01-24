David Pittard joins Aston Martin Racing official drivers for the 2022 season.

The Englishman, who is already busy as the new standard bearer of his home brand at the 24h of Daytona with the Vantage GT3 of the NorthWest AMR team, will also be used on the GTE version in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Fresh from the experience gained in BMW, this is the 29-year-old’s first outing in the World Championship and the next 24h of Le Mans, which he will face with teammates Nicki Thiim and Paul Dalla Lana.

“I am enthusiastic and proud, my goal is to win the most important GT races in endurance and thanks to Aston Martin I will have this chance,” says Pittard.

“It’s a great challenge to adapt to a new manufacturer, new championships and new tracks, but Aston Martin Racing is one of the best organizations in the business, so I’m sure we’ll be quick to adapt. Having teammates like Paul and Nicki – one of the fastest GT drivers on the planet – it will certainly help. “

“I’m looking forward to racing the Vantage, which has proven itself as a World Champion car in both GTE and GT3 specifications, and I’m happy to be able to be in Daytona so I can get started right away.”

Huw Tasker, Head of AMR Customer Racing, added: “We are delighted to have signed David as an official Aston Martin Racing driver. He has shown enormous potential both in the car and as a person, so it is good for us to have him in the team.”

“He joins a strong crew like NorthWest AMR in the WEC and also in Daytona, and that should give him a brilliant start to his career with us. We can’t wait to see what he can achieve with the Vantage.”

# 23 Heart Of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis, Ian James Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Aston Martin also awarded Roman De Angelis as the best youngster of his Drivers’ Academy for 2021, as he triumphed in the IMSA Sprint Cup with the Heart of Racing team, assisted by Ross Gunn.

De Angelis also distinguished himself in the psycho-physical tests and in the aptitude tests of relationship with the media and the public, so now he will receive financial support and a dedicated program for 2022, continuing with Heart of Racing.

“It is an honor to have been awarded by Aston Martin for my results last season – said the Canadian, who emerged from among 15 candidates – I am proud to have been chosen from such an exceptional group of drivers. my career, now it is important to start from here for 2022 and repay the trust that AMR has placed in me “.