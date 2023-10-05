At the English company, however, they prefer to focus on the recruitment of drivers, drawing from those that Heart of Racing has signed for its seasons in the two GTD classes of IMSA and GTE AM in the WEC, together with Aston Martin Racing’s roster of six GT drivers.

“All these guys have jobs,” replied Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s head of endurance racing, when asked about the possible involvement of Fernando Alonso, two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota, or Lance Stroll in the Valkyrie program announced Wednesday.

“We have a good roster within AMR, as in the GT program group.”

“They will be used for initial testing and if they demonstrate they have the right credentials they will be given the opportunity to prove themselves.”

Heart of Racing team principal Ian James reiterated Carter’s position, pointing out that Ferrari and Porsche have successfully promoted drivers from their GT programs to race their respective LMH and LMDh prototypes.

“We’ve seen Ferrari and Porsche’s programs involve their GT drivers and be very successful,” James told Motorsport.com.

“We will initially try to choose our lineup from current Heart of Racing and AMR drivers, and then integrate it as needed.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie Photo by: Aston Martin

Asked about the possibility of 42-year-old Alonso, currently under contract with Aston Martin until the end of 2024, racing a Valkyrie after his F1 career concludes, James replied: “No door is closed.”

“But from a Heart of Racing perspective there’s no ambition to have a big name; I don’t think that’s critical to the success of the program.”

AMR’s group of GT drivers includes two-time WEC GTE PRO champions, Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen. The latter is part of Heart of Racing’s GTD lineup in IMSA this year aboard a Vantage GT3, while Thiim made a single appearance with the team at the 2020 24 Hours of Daytona.

Both Thiim and Sorensen have gained experience on LMP2 prototypes in recent seasons: Thiim competed in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series and Sorensen in the 24 Hours of Le Mans the same year.

Ross Gunn is a full part of the team’s GTD Pro lineup. The other members of the team are Jonny Adam, Charlie Eastwood and Valentin Haase-Clot.

Heart of Racing regular driver Alex Riberas is the other team member in the GTD PRO category and is racing the Vantage GTE in the WEC.

Testing of the Valkyrie program will initially focus on a variant of the track-based Valkyrie AMR Pro, from which the LMH is developed, before a final car is unveiled.