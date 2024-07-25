The first tests of the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH have been defined as an excellent basis for the test programme ahead of its racing debut next season.

Aston Martin’s Head of Endurance Racing, Adam Carter, made the statement after the Valkyrie AMR-LMH completed its first two days of circuit testing at Silverstone and then Donington Park last week, as the British manufacturer prepares to enter the respective Hypercar and GTP classes of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

“We set an ambitious but achievable goal and we have achieved it,” he told Motorsport.com. “It has been a long journey with a lot of commitment from many parties to get to this point, but it only marks the start of the next phase.”

“A very good basis has been laid to take the car into a proper test programme, which will start shortly. Between now and the start of racing next year we have a very intensive test programme and will be active every few weeks.”

“We have a very solid target and the first shakedowns have given us cautious optimism that we can achieve it.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Photo by: Aston Martin

The car was used over the two days by a group of people from the American team Heart of Racing, which will field the Valkyrie in both the WEC and IMSA, and the Aston Martin Performance Technologies group which leads the programme.

It covered almost 500km during last week’s outings at Silverstone on Tuesday and Donington on Thursday. The Silverstone test was carried out by Harry Tincknell, who is under contract to Multimatic Motorsport, a key partner in the development and running of the Valkyrie.

Long-time Aston Martin driver Darren Turner and HoR driver Mario Farnbacher then shared the driving duties at Donington.

Carter declined to specify whether Aston and HoR will debut the AMR-LMH at next January’s 24 Hours of Daytona, the first IMSA race of 2025.

Casting doubt on this hypothesis was Aston’s press release on the publication of photos of the car in action at Donington with a camouflage livery.

The statement talks about a “competitive debut in early 2025” without mentioning Daytona, which suggests the first race could be delayed until the WEC season opener, the 10 Hours of Qatar at the end of February.

“The first milestone was getting the car running, the next for me is the homologation date,” Carter added, speaking to Motorsport.com. “There’s a lot to learn between now and homologation; that’s my main goal. Let’s get to homologation and see where we are.”

HoR will field a single Valkyrie in IMSA, while it will enter two cars in the WEC, in line with the new rule requiring Hypercar manufacturer teams to run two cars.