The Valkyrie LMH program is expected to be revived after more than three years of hiatus, while Aston and the US Heart of Racing team intensify a relationship that already extends into GT between IMSA and WEC.

Motorsport.com has learned that Aston and Heart of Racing, backed by gaming mogul Gabe Newell, are finalizing a deal to finally bring to the track a car designed to start racing in 2021. The deal isn’t done yet, but it could come to fruition in a few weeks.

Aston is understood to be talking to suppliers about the potential program and is already putting key staff in place to oversee it. These include former Williams Formula 1 technical director Adam Carter, who joined the new Aston Martin Performance Technologies division earlier this year.

Aston has not confirmed that it is working to revive the LMH Valkyrie, but has highlighted its sportscar DNA and that it is continually evaluating its options.

“We are encouraged by the growth of the Hypercar class and the great success of the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans was a prime example,” said a spokesperson for the English manufacturer speaking to Motorsport.com.

“Motorsport is an ever-evolving landscape, so obviously as a global hypercar brand we continue to pay close attention to the category.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie Supernova Red Photo by: Motor1

Statements from Heart of Racing team principal Ian James hinted at Aston’s intention to try to repeat the 1959 Le Mans victory, then with the DBR1.

“We’re always looking for something new,” said James, who created Heart of Racing ahead of 2020 to manage Aston’s return to GT racing in IMSA. “We’ve never hidden our desire to move up to the next level of international racing. of covered wheels. But for the moment nothing has been agreed and certainly nothing has been signed.”

Heart of Racing, which operates from workshops in Florida, has already expanded into the WEC with Aston this year, taking over NorthWest AMR’s car ahead of the Spa race in April, having already enjoyed success in IMSA: it won the 2022 GTD title and claimed triumph at this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona.

Plans for the Valkyrie remain unknown, but the intention is to race it in both WEC and IMSA.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro driven by driver Dirk Muller Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It is understood that Multimatic Motorsport will continue to lead the development of LMH, although it will come under the management of the AMPT division at the Aston Martin F1 team’s new Silverstone home. The Valkyrie race car concept is believed to be largely unchanged from its genesis.

It will be powered by the same naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 developed for the road car in collaboration with Cosworth, but will operate without the rear-axle hybrid system of its road-going cousin.

This configuration was adopted for the AMR Pro track Valkyrie incorporating technology from the race car still being launched in 2021. It subsequently took advantage of revisions to the original LMH rulebook published in December 2018, which opened the class to manufacturers who they want to use a road-going hypercar as a base.

Selling cars to customers was a cornerstone of Valkyrie LMH’s business plan. Aston argued that the program’s financial viability was compromised when LMP2-based LMDh cars were incorporated into the WEC’s Hypercar Class.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Photo by: Motor1

LMDh’s announcement in January 2020 was quickly followed by Aston’s announcement that the Valkyrie program had been sidelined.

The project seemed dead until statements made early last year by Lawrence Stroll, who renamed the Racing Point F1 team as Aston Martin after leading the takeover of the British brand.

It hinted at a high-level return to Le Mans from Aston, which ended its participation in GTE Pro after winning the 2019/20 title, having been absent from the Le Mans premier class since the short-lived and unsuccessful AMR-One LMP1 of 2011.

That car followed the Lola-based DBR1/2 P1 coupe, also developed by Aston Martin Racing and run by Prodrive, which is not involved in the Valkyrie programme.