Stoffel Vandoorne will not be able to take part in the Rookie Test of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship due to an attack of appendicitis.

The Belgian had been selected by Peugeot Sport to drive the 9X8 LMH on Sunday, when the usual collective practice session will take place on the Bahrain track at the end of the 2022 season.

Vandoorne has undergone an emergency operation and is fine, but obviously he will not be able to board the prototype of the House of the Lion for which he was selected together with Malthe Jakobsen, Maxi Gunther and Yann Ehrlacher.

“Due to appendicitis, Stoffel Vandoorne will not take part in the rookie test of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will be held in Bahrain on November 13th. The Peugeot TotalEnergies Team wishes him a speedy recovery ”, reads the official note issued on Thursday evening.

In the coming days, the French team will announce the name of Vandoorne’s replacement.