Starting from 15th on the grid, the 499P #83 of the Italian team quickly recovered positions in the first hour of the race, quickly moving into the Top 10. During the second stint of the race, however, Robert Kubica was hit in the rear by a rival, later found guilty of having triggered the accident and punished with a Drive Through.

Kubica then handed over the wheel and Yifei Ye, who was also involved in a contact with another Hypercar class car. In this case the Chinese driver was held responsible for the contact, receiving a penalty that made the Prancing Horse car lose further ground.

Robert Shwartzman’s chase in the final two stints then ended just four seconds outside the top 10 overall, but with an excellent second position in the FIA ​​World Cup for Hypercar Teams.

The standings for independent teams racing Hypercars see AF ​​Corse close to just one point behind second place, while closing the gap on the top. The title fight will resume on the weekend of September 1st at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“After the promising race at Le Mans, we had to deal with very different conditions in Sao Paulo. The technical parameters to manage in this event affected our process of developing the car set-up and we were unable to find the performance we wanted,” admits General Manager Giuseppe Petrotta.

“In particular, the race took place in warmer weather conditions than those found in the Free Practice sessions and it was difficult for the drivers to manage.”

“Two contacts and a penalty made us lose further positions and then we crossed the finish line in 11th place overall, but in second place in the FIA ​​World Cup for Hypercar Teams standings.”

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Kubica disappointed: “I don’t have much to say about the race. During my second stint I was hit from behind. Now we look to Austin, where I think there are a lot of unknowns.”

“Most teams will test at the end of July, but the circuit will be resurfaced shortly after, so conditions will probably change a lot. It will be very demanding.”

Shwartzman added: “We knew that the race in Sao Paulo would be difficult for us and I don’t think we could have fought for the top positions overall.”

“However, we achieved second place in class, thus gaining valuable points for the independent teams’ standings. Now it will be important to recharge the batteries during the summer break before returning to action in Austin.”

Ye commented: “It was a tough race where we struggled to keep a good pace. Also, some things during the race didn’t go as expected.”

“The positive note is without a doubt that we have once again climbed onto the podium of the independent teams. Now we look forward, we will work hard until the next round in Austin: I am sure we will come back stronger.”