Josh Caygill and Julien Andlauer are the last drivers missing from United Autosports and Proton Competition to complete their respective lineups for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Starting from the English team, it was decided to focus on the 34-year-old Briton after having had him in action with his LMP3 in ELMS (where he finished on the podium) and Le Mans Cup, to team up Marino Sato and Marino Sato on board the McLaren 720S GT3 EVO #95. Nico Pino.

“I'm absolutely over the moon to be racing the #95 McLaren in the WEC. This will be my first season on the world stage… and with a McLaren! I'm really excited about this opportunity,” said Caygill, who in career he also raced with Supersports in his homeland and gained experience in GT.

“I thank Richard Dean and everyone who has helped me reach this point in my career. I have fantastic teammates in Marino and Nico, and an incredible team behind me. I will give it my all.”

Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports, adds: “Josh is another fantastic addition to our WEC team, completing a dynamic lineup for the #95 car with Marino and Nico.”

“His growth with United Autosports over the last two years has been evident, celebrating a Pole Position and podiums along the way, and I know he will be fully focused on this new challenge in partnership with McLaren Automotive.”

Josh Caygill, United Autosports Photo by: United Autosports

Coming instead to the Proton Competition, the announcement has come that Julien Andlauer will complete the Hypercar Class trio for the #99 Porsche.

The team directed by Christian Ried has reached an agreement with the Frenchman and Porsche Motorsport to let him board the LMDh which he had already had the opportunity to test during the Rookie Tests in Bahrain carried out at the end of the 2023 season, also knowing the team well given that they first faced the adventure together in the LMGTE AM Class with the Porsche 911 and then recently the Asian Le Mans Series with the Oreca LMP2.

The transalpine will share the wheel with Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani, while Gimmi Bruni will be used by the German team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In the meantime, the WEC has published the entry list for the 1812 km of Qatar, the first round of the season scheduled for 1-2 March and preceded by the Prologue tests the week before.

There is no further news compared to the announcements received in recent weeks, so we will see 19 cars at work in the Hypercar Class and 18 in the newly created LMGT3.

FIA WEC – 1812 Km of Qatar: list of entries