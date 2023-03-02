The debut of the Ferrari 499P in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is getting closer and closer and the watchword is always one, very precise: humility.

For months the top management of the Prancing Horse has been underlining that this is the approach with which they return to battle for overall victory in the top endurance series with the two Hypercars that AF Corse will manage on the track.

Testing has continued unabated from July to today, albeit with some inevitable hiccups in a very complicated project that they undertook in Maranello with a great desire to discover new things, tackling the challenge aware that it would not have been easy at all.

This was what Mauro Barbieri, Performance, Simulations & Technical Regulations Manager of Ferrari spoke about, who in a journalistic round table attended by Motorsport.com took stock of the situation before the 1000 Miles of Sebring, scheduled for 17 March.

“It must be said that in terms of testing, we started from scratch and less than a year after the debut in the first race is, from my point of view, rather late, but we have tried to do our best trying to develop the car with the primary objective of reliability”, underlined Barbieri.

“First of all we wanted to have the basic conditions to then be able to aim for success, to avoid wasting time on the track and in the pits trying to solve problems. We tried to do as many km as possible and I think we got there to about 20,000, with some endurance tests carried out on the track from July to today”.

“Between now and Le Mans there will be some limitations in testing by regulation, but we know it and we will address the issue with a precise programme. I repeat, reliability is the primary objective and the next endurance tests we will try to do with this in mind”.

As mentioned, the 499P was put into action for the first time in July at Fiorano, then it began touring Italy, Europe and even the world, reaching as far as Sebring for trials in view of the start of the World.

But as also admitted by the men in red, there was no shortage of difficulties and headaches and the LMH project inevitably also had to face difficult days.

“In general, in every test we carry out, if problems arise it is clear that there is a bit of disappointment, especially when you do the endurance ones to put together kilometers in continuity. Obviously the objectives change slowly as time passes , trying to raise the bar of expectations”.

“As natural as it is in life and in motorsport, there are ups and downs. We have to stay humble and focused on trying to do our best and be ready for Sebring, trying not to waste time on technical problems.”

Ferrari’s return to the field in the main endurance category was planned well in advance and, as often happens nowadays, highly sophisticated simulations are used to then try to arrive at the final product.

“I think it’s no secret that the simulator is very useful as a tool, even if it shouldn’t be taken seriously at the slightest bit of data. At each test, however, we try to understand the correlation of the data and improve the quality in the way of driving and how much other”.

“Currently I think we’re not in bad shape, we’ve been working with it for a year now and some decisions were taken even before the car was ready to go out on the track. I think improving the correlation is a continuous job in general and it never ends never, we start from the main factors, but slowly sorting out the main things and the details also helps the drivers in having increasingly similar sensations when they are in the simulator and driving the car”.

Barbieri also explained how in Ferrari the choice of engine to use on the 499P fell on that of the 296.

“The main reason we opted for the V6 from the 296 is because it is the latest engine developed for our road car, obviously adapting it to the LMH. I think it was the right choice in terms of power for this category, on the one hand the link with the standard product has remained, but what they have churned out in the design department is a real gem”.

And speaking of different engines and powers between the various cars of the Hypercar Class (which includes LMH and LMDh), it was inevitable to get to the infamous issue of the Balance of Performance, which for some will be a completely new aspect at Sebring.

“It is certainly difficult to determine a BoP for this type of car, which has different characteristics. I think the convergence process that the Federations and the Manufacturers started last year has given good results as a starting point. Now FIA and ACO they will have to refine some things, probably also collaborating with IMSA”.

“We have to trust them and I think they will be able to choose the best way to give us good races and shows. I believe that any discussion about this should be left aside, whether it’s IMSA or WEC, and that our duty is to focus on the races and that’s it”.

Races therefore, or rather those that fans and enthusiasts have been waiting for since last November, when the 2022 FIA WEC ended, in fact today about to open what is the real new chapter of endurance racing.

“We have many fans around the world, not only in F1, but also in GT and WEC. Our marque is the most famous and clearly there are many expectations on Ferrari. As a team we feel this pressure in some way, but we try to transform it in positive energy and enthusiasm, carrying forward the dream of Ferrari’s return to the premier category of endurance”.

“We are honored to be part of this team and to be able to work on this project every day. We know the strength of our rivals and we will certainly go to Sebring without thinking about killing them. I think our fans will understand this, in endurance there are so many details that they make the difference, between reliability and traffic management. Aspects that cannot be underestimated, so we will see where we are trying to proceed one step at a time, learning and improving every day”.

Ferrari which in recent years has had the opportunity to participate in the FIA ​​WEC winning a lot of titles and races in the GT categories, learning what are the various situations to manage during a race.

Today there are further innovations due to a 499P which is brand new and has no past references, which is why Barbieri concludes by reiterating that the primary objective is to start with one’s feet on the ground.

“There is no hybrid system on GT cars, so the first thing to do is pay attention to the shocks! Joking aside, there are some things in common, but a lot of other new ones and the hybrid components obviously put you in the difficulty of regulating the torque power and fuel consumption in a different way”.

“Being in the first category and not among the lower ones also changes the race strategy, such as lapping during the Safety Car phase or traffic management whether you are in front of or behind someone. You will find yourself overtaking slower cars this time, first we were the ones who passed from the fastest”.

“Certainly having spent so many years in the GT categories has given us excellent foundations and knowledge in terms of management of endurance races. Obviously, here the car is different in terms of engine, aerodynamics and power, so it’s a new adventure in all respects. The approach is certainly ambitious but, as I said before, we have to remain humble trying to do our best to improve day by day.”