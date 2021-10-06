Forty-three years after her historic victory and a few weeks after taking the podium of the 24th of Le Mans, Alpine confirms that he wishes to continue his Endurance program. The French manufacturer will race in the top category from 2024, in the class LMDh. Since Alpine’s return to Endurance in 2013, with the contribution of Signatech, there have been several victories. First, in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), with the drivers and team titles achieved in 2013 and 2014. Then, moving on to the higher stage, in the FIA ​​WEC World Championship, with two world titles (2016 and 2019) and three victories , at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the highly contested LMP2 category (2016, 2018 and 2019), plus a podium won this year in the Hypercar category at the Circuito de la Sarthe.

Alpine wants more than ever to add new titles to its track record; starting in 2024, it will race in the LMDh class, one of the two regulations in the Hypercar category. At the start of the tests, Alpine will present two cars designed on the Oreca chassis and, above all, equipped with an Alpine engine developed in Viry-Châtillon. The engine block will be able to count on all the skills derived from Formula 1. The complementarity between Endurance and Formula 1 is a very important asset of Alpine’s new Endurance program. In addition to the engine, the bodywork will also be able to exploit all of Enstone’s aerodynamic know-how. A factor of fundamental importance for car racing. The engine, chassis and bodywork complex will be able to count on all the technical skills of Signatech and Alpine F1 Team to reach a level of performance that allows you to fight for the top places.

Laurent Rossi: “Alpine’s Endurance program underscores the Brand’s commitment and ambition to motorsport. Competing in both Formula 1 and Endurance, Alpine will be one of the few brands to be present in both of the top disciplines of motorsport. We will get the best out of Formula 1 and Endurance with technical and technological synergies to get the better of our prestigious rivals ”.

Competing in the LMDh class responds to a logic that is both sporty and economical for Alpine. Thanks to the new regulation established by the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest), Alpine will be able to fight on equal terms against his opponents for the ultimate victory. In addition, the economic model of the LMDh class is virtuous, as it facilitates the sale of cars to customer stables. This scheme allows Alpine to guarantee its participation in Endurance for four years.

Philippe Sinault: “Signatech is immensely proud to have been chosen by Alpine for its entry into the LMDh class. It is the worthy end of a joint project that began eight years ago. We have, more than ever, great ambitions and we are happy to take a new dimension to our collaboration. After 32 years of career in motorsport, I can’t wait to challenge the most prestigious manufacturers in the world, with Alpine, a brand that transmits passion and lives only for victory ”.