Bruno Famin, executive director of Alpine Racing, has revealed that adopting F1’s 1.6-litre V6 as the starting point for the LMDh hybrid’s internal combustion engine was never considered due to cost and complexity.

He explained that, however, Alpine could have met the mileage and power requirements for the LMDh with a unit developed from the F1 V6, even though they felt it was more advantageous than other solutions.

“The mileage is pretty much the same – with the three-engine rule for one season in F1 it would have been fine,” Famin, who was technical director of the Peugeot 908 LMP1 turbodiesel project from 2007- 2011.

“But we can find over 500kW (the target power of 670hp for LMDhs) much easier and much cheaper. Also much simpler in terms of design and maintenance.”

Famin also revealed that the Renault brand, which announced its program in October 2021, is already revving the engine of its LMDh on the test bench at its Viry-Chatillon plant in Paris.

“The concept has been finalized for some time and we are already carrying out tests and developments,” he said. “It has already been on the test bench for some time: we are very satisfied because it is developing quite well.”

Famin did not want to reveal any technical details of the engine, nor whether it is a customized unit or one based on a stock engine.

He also didn’t want to say when the brand plans to hit the track with the LMDh developed in collaboration with the French manufacturer Oreca, which also developed the A480, an LMP1 project inherited from Alpine, which raced in the Hypercar class of the past two seasons. WEC with Signatech.

ORECA also partnered in developing the A480 grandfathered LMP1 Alpine has used to contest the WEC’s Hypercar class Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We won’t provide much information on this at the moment, but our aim is to have the car on track as soon as possible to carry out enough testing before the start of the 2024 season,” he said.

He suggested that getting a working car in Signatech’s hands would still take some time, because Oreca only got serious work on the Alpine project after finishing the Acura ARX-06 LMDh in the summer.

“Oreca couldn’t handle two design programs together and just ended Acura,” he said. “We are now working hard together to develop the car, but of course we need a few months before we can put it on track. We are progressing well according to the project schedule, everything is moving forward.”

Famin explained that the Oreca’s capacity was factored into Alpine’s decision to debut in the LMDh in 2024 instead of 2023, the category’s first season.

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has previously suggested the marque could use resources from the Enstone F1 team to develop the LMDh, but Famin has played it down.

“LMDh regulations are not very ambitious in terms of aerodynamic performance, so you don’t need the latest cutting-edge technology in terms of aerodynamics,” he explained.

“I believe that the added value we can bring is in the development of the power unit, in energy management and in the impact of the hybrid system on the dynamics of the car”.

“It’s know-how that we have in the Viry factory, but if we need more, why not use the Enstone facilities?”

Famin confirmed that the Alpine LMDh will be homologated by both the FIA ​​for the WEC and IMSA for the North American series.

He explained that this will open up the possibility for customer cars to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar. “We will be happy to sell the cars and if we have a customer team in the US we will be very happy,” she said.

